(Original title: The sixteen departments released the top-level documents of the data security industry, and the industry scale will exceed 150 billion yuan)

On January 13, 16 departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued guidance on promoting the development of the data security industry. Target By 2025, the basic capabilities and comprehensive strength of the data security industry will be significantly enhanced. The industrial ecology and innovation system have been initially established, the standard supply structure and coverage have been significantly optimized, product and service supply capabilities have been greatly improved, the application level of key industries has continued to deepen, and a talent training system has basically taken shape. The scale of the industry is rapidly expanding, and the scale of the data security industry exceeds 150 billion yuan, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 30%.

As my country’s emphasis on data security continues to increase, data security has risen to become a national strategy, and the introduction of the “Three Laws and One Regulation” on network security has also imposed stricter requirements on corporate personal information protection and data security. Digitization + compliance + Xinchuang are the three important factors driving the rapid growth of the data security industry, and the industry is expected to usher in a high degree of prosperity.

According to the theme library of the Financial Associated Press, among the relevant listed companies:

Deep Sanda AOn January 15th, it stated on the interactive platform that the company splits its business into data security engineering, data element engineering and data industry engineering, respectively creating core products and solutions, solving the problems of customer data security compliance and data elementization, and helping local The government fosters the data industry.

Dianke Network SecurityIt is mainly engaged in the research and development and production of information security products, and has formed three product systems of encryption products, information security products and security information systems.