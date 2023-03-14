On October 31, 2021, Chinese real estate giant Country Garden Corporation’s logo is erected near a residential building it is building in Jiangsu province. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 14, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Bing) China‘s real estate industry will encounter extreme cold in 2022, and a large number of real estate companies will explode. According to the 2022 performance forecast released by listed real estate companies, the pre-loss accounted for nearly 60%, the highest pre-loss exceeded 20 billion yuan (RMB, the same below), and the total loss will exceed 170 billion yuan.

As of the 8th of this month, 73 listed real estate companies in China have issued profit warnings or performance reports for 2022. Among them, 43 companies have pre-losses, accounting for nearly 60%, and the highest pre-losses exceed 20 billion yuan. Calculated, the total loss will exceed 170 billion yuan.

On March 13, Country Garden, the largest real estate company in China, issued a performance forecast. The company expects that by the year ending December 31, 2022, the loss attributable to shareholders will be in the range of 5.5 billion to 7.5 billion yuan (RMB, the same below). During the same period, the profit attributable to shareholders was about 26.8 billion yuan.

According to CRIC data, in 2022, Country Garden will achieve a full-scale sales of approximately 464.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of approximately 39%, which is slightly better than the average decline of approximately 41.6% among the top 100 real estate companies.

According to news from the mainland media, the situation of China‘s real estate sales market in 2022 has not improved significantly compared with the second half of 2021. The sales of major real estate companies have declined severely, and “price for volume” has become the norm.

In addition, among the 34 state-owned enterprises, state-owned enterprises, and mixed-ownership enterprises, 17 have forecast a net profit loss attributable to shareholders in 2022, accounting for 50% of the forecast loss, including Overseas Chinese Town, Beijing Capital, Good Real Estate, North Star Industrial, Huayuan Real Estate, Well-known real estate companies such as Gree Real Estate.

The losses of private enterprises accounted for a higher proportion, and 25 of the 39 private enterprises predicted a loss in net profit attributable to shareholders last year, accounting for more than 64%.

According to the statistics of China Finger Research Institute, from January to February 2023, the total sales of TOP100 real estate enterprises will be 984.11 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 4.8%, a sharp decrease of 29.2 percentage points from the same period last year.

