At 20:00 on August 22, 2022, Skechers will join hands with JD.com to launch an event theme with the theme of “Life Plus is necessary”.JD Plus Member Big Name Day Event. The 7 stores of SKECHERS JD.com join forces to build momentum, talk to JD Plus members, and increase the rights and interests of Plus members! In the post-epidemic era, consumers are increasingly pursuing physical and mental health. Comfort expert Skechers is committed to using comfort technology to provide consumers with Plus bonuses on products, encouraging consumers to move forward on a down-to-earth basis in life, and let comfort make life a reality. Addition, just to accompany you all day long comfortably and healthily, let’s wait and see Skechers’ Plus action this time!

Life Plus Comfort Skechers take you to add

The epidemic has suddenly pressed a pause button on the world, and consumers are looking forward to a new beginning! It’s time to start the long-lost outdoor exercise and fitness plan, start the fun parent-child trip, start the fashionable and beautiful daily wear, and start the efficient commute time! In this event, Skechers fully considers the needs of consumers of all ages for comfort and lightness, and focuses on the newly upgraded Panda Daddy shoes, emphasizing the “comfortable and light” experience of body and mind. Skechers’ exclusive comfort technology brings a full range of Plus effects to life, which is bound to set off a trend of comfortable life. This JD Plus membership day, Skechers women’s shoes, men’s shoes, and children’s shoes 7 stores will be launched collectively. From 20:00 on the evening of August 22 to August 25, the plus exclusive stack is full of 600-160. In addition to comfort, it can meet the Plus needs of all JD Plus members in all life scenarios, let you lead the way without stopping, let you enjoy the good time at home, let your fashion wear Hold for various occasions, and let you in the workplace Inspiration doubles the efficiency!





Momentum Plus Multi-platform and multi-dimensional talent matrix to help out

It is reported that this JD Plus Membership Day will combine 4 major circles of Douyin KOLs to perform 4 major Plus scenes. Life, fashion, workplace, and parent-child have become the target circles aimed at by Skechers, aiming to express through various KOLs in different fields. The comfortable lifestyle of Skechers’ “Life Plus, what is necessary” will be more widely accessible to more potential consumers. In addition to the cooperation and co-creation of KOLs, the information flow delivery of the Douyin platform will also become an important marketing action for event exposure. At the same time, Skechers will also carry out all-round grass planting in 4 categories on the Xiaohongshu platform, showing the product power in an all-round way to warm up the momentum and drain the event venue.

As the head anchor of JD.com, Xu Fei, who has cooperated with Skechers for many times, this time, he will continue to lead the matrix of JD.com’s celebrity anchors to help the Skechers JD Plus member day in the JD.com station, and warm up the live broadcast of Skechers JD.com’s big name day. Activities, expand the exposure of activities, and increase sales conversion.

From 20:00 on August 22nd to August 25th, JD PLUS member users who place an order to participate in the Skechers Plus member big day event can enjoy the exclusive discount of PLUS members with a stack of 600-160, and more surprise benefits Waiting for you to pick it up. Skechers × JD PLUS Membership Day will give you an extraordinary and comfortable experience!



