Listen to the audio version of the article

Everything is ready for the start of the next ski season. In the towns of the Alps, the last checks are carried out on the ski lifts, at the totems where you can buy ski passes, and the protection and delimitation nets for the ski slopes are set up. In the restaurants at high altitude and in the refuges, the pantries are being replenished ready to welcome the first enthusiasts because there are only a few days left before the opening of the lifts.

Starting November 26th

Il November 26th the lifts of Madonna di Campiglio and the areas of Cortina, Plan de Corones, Tre Cime Dolomiti, Val di Fiemme, Obereggen and Carezza, Courmayeur open.

The following week, December 2nd, the MonterosaSki area opens and the next day it will be the turn of Livigno and the Folgarida Marilleva, Pinzolo, Pejo, Bormio, S. Caterina and Livigno, Aprica connections.

“We have no doubts – explains Andy Varallo, president of the Dolomiti Superski consortium, during the online presentation of the 2022/23 season – that on 3 December or, at the latest for Sant’Ambrogio, we will be able to offer an offer worthy of the Dolomiti Superski brand” . With the Immaculate Conception it will be the turn of Folgaria, Lavarone, Alpe Cimbra and all the plants in the Alpine arc».

The price increases of ski passes

All of this is part of a season that starts with a 10% increase in the ski pass. The mountain is thus preparing for the next winter season and Dolomiti Superski, with 3,000 square kilometers of territory, 1,200 kilometers of slopes of all levels of difficulty, 450 lifts with a total capacity of 670,000 people per hour, has invested over 65 million euros, a quarter of which for artificial snow, compared to 120 million in recent years for the renewal of the ski lifts: three new chair lifts, two ski lifts and a cable car.