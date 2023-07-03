Skilled Immigration Act – Opportunities and Risks

Many companies cannot survive without sufficiently qualified specialists. There has been an enormous shortage of skilled workers for years, especially in nursing. By 2035, around 307,000 nursing staff could be missing in Germany – according to the Institute of German Economics in Cologne.

Relying on qualified and competent specialists from abroad could be a solution here. The Skilled Immigration Act is intended to open up new perspectives for skilled workers from non-EU countries. But what opportunities and risks does the new Skilled Immigration Act bring with it? hrXperts explains!

Skilled Immigration Act = fewer bureaucratic hurdles?

The new Skilled Immigration Act creates lower bureaucratic hurdles for foreign skilled workers. In the future, companies should be able to acquire employees from abroad more easily. A new feature is the introduction of an opportunity card based on a points system, which is intended to make entry and job search much easier. The selection criteria for foreign skilled workers include, for example, age, professional experience, language skills and a connection to Germany.

In view of the high shortage of skilled workers in nursing, the federal government is particularly relying on foreign skilled workers in Brazil. So that Germany can continue to maintain its prosperity, Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil wants to promote Germany in Brazil as an attractive location with good living and working conditions. The aim is to take more young and qualified people into the German labor market.

How attractive is Germany for skilled workers from abroad?

According to an OECD study, Germany is becoming less and less popular with foreign skilled workers. The main reason for this is said to be the lack of digitization. According to an evaluation by the Bertelsmann Foundation, the federal government occupies 15th place. In 2019, Germany was still in 12th place – according to the index, conditions have not deteriorated, but other countries such as Switzerland, Sweden or Norway have become more popular for qualified immigrants. The framework conditions that are attractive for qualified specialists from abroad were evaluated: income, taxes, professional opportunities, the issue of visas or opportunities for family members were included.

Skilled Immigration Act – Risks:

Although the new Skilled Immigration Act promises fewer bureaucratic hurdles, difficulties in understanding the language and problems in assessing qualifications are still major obstacles. In addition, the verification of the truthful answering of the opportunity card is associated with a great deal of effort. Furthermore, many medium-sized companies need support in recruiting foreign skilled workers. The entire process is therefore personnel-intensive and time-consuming at the same time.

In addition, many companies – despite the emergency and the enormous shortage of skilled workers – prefer to rely on the further training of existing employees and an improvement in the compatibility of work and family.

Is your company also affected by the shortage of skilled workers? Then please contact us. As a specialized recruiting agency, we are happy to support you in all areas of personnel recruitment and personnel development.

Founded as a startup in the summer of 2018, the somewhat different personnel consultancy hrXperts has a dynamic environment, flexible structures and decades of experience thanks to the founding team.

In addition to the classics: direct contact and executive search, the areas of strategy consulting, career consulting, outplacement, succession planning, interim management and active sourcing are the hobbyhorses of the still young consultancy.

Through special know-how in the application of scientific test methods for suitability diagnostics, the personnel consultancy can also set itself apart from the competition and ensure tangible added value.

Contact

hrXperts

Marcus Reinhard

Niederrheinstr. 3

40474 Düsseldorf

021197260622

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

