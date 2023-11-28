Skilled Labor Shortage Index 2023 – New figures on the record skilled worker shortage: Check your profession! -News

Contents

New figures show: The shortage of skilled workers in Switzerland is reaching a new high. You can find out here how badly your professional group is affected in your region.

New figures show: The shortage of skilled workers has worsened again and is reaching a new high in Switzerland. Despite the current economic slowdown, it has increased by 24 percent compared to the previous year.

The shortage of skilled workers will continue to concern employers in the coming years. One reason for this: In the coming years, more people will retire than will enter the labor market.

The proportion of the working population is shrinking:

Specialists in health professions are most urgently needed, as the skilled worker shortage index from the personnel service provider Adecco and the Swiss Job Market Monitor at the University of Zurich shows. So doctors, but also nurses and pharmacists. Compared to the previous year, the shortage of female health specialists has become even more acute.

Double burden on healthcare professionals

“The shortage is dramatic, for patients and carers,” says Yvonne Ribi from the Swiss Professional Association of Nursing Specialists. Demographic change is the main cause of the current development.

The health care system is suffering in two ways from Switzerland’s aging: firstly, the pool of potential staff is shrinking, and secondly, work is increasing because older people have to see a doctor more often or are dependent on care.

The pressure is particularly great in primary care, as Yvonne Gilli, President of the Association of Swiss Doctors (FMH), tells SRF News: “Around a third of family doctors have reached retirement age or will reach retirement age in the next few years reach five years.”

In addition, it takes more than one young doctor to replace a retired family doctor: “The average workload of this generation is almost 15 percent higher than that of younger doctors, with the workload of the medical profession across generations being significantly higher than the normal weekly working hours.”

Major shortage in technical professions

Computer scientists and engineers continue to be in high demand, although the situation in IT professions has eased slightly compared to 2022. In general, specialists in the technical field have good starting points when looking for a job: polymechanics, mathematicians, electricians or finance and business administration specialists also find more offers than their competitors.

Some of these highly sought-after professions can also be found in construction. For example, construction supervisors or foremen. Demographic change also plays a role here: construction site personnel are significantly older than the average workforce in Switzerland.

In addition, in construction you can retire from the age of 60 – so the baby boomers here are retiring five years earlier.

According to Matthias Engel from the Swiss Association of Master Builders, the current squad and the main recruitment pool for the future squad are particularly affected: construction foremen, construction supervisors and bricklayers. “The situation will not get any easier in the next 10 to 20 years, as the proportion of people over 50 in the construction industry is currently around 40 percent. And with the retirement of the baby boomer generation, skilled workers in demand will be retiring.”

The surplus of skilled workers is declining

In some professional groups there are not too few job seekers, but too many. In the social sciences and cultural areas, for example, there is an oversupply of skilled workers. These include lawyers, museum scientists, social workers, pastors, professional athletes and journalists. Secretarial workers are also looking for more jobs than there are vacancies.

This is how the skilled worker shortage index is calculated

Open box Close box

The evaluation comes from a collaboration between the personnel service provider Adecco and the Swiss Job Market Monitor at the University of Zurich.

To create the ranking, the researchers compared the advertised positions with the job seekers. The higher up the list, the greater the shortage of skilled workers in this professional group.

For the regional rankings, Switzerland was divided into major regions as follows:

Mittelland area: FR, NE, JU, BE, SONorthwestern Switzerland: BS, BL, AGEastern Switzerland: TG, SG, AI, AR, GR, GL, SHSouthwest Switzerland: VD, VS, TICentral Switzerland: ZG, SZ, UR, NW, OW, LUZürich: ZH

The names of the professions and the division into professional groups are based on those used by the Federal Statistical Office Swiss professional nomenclature.

The surplus of skilled workers is greatest among managers. However, this occupational category is defined very broadly in order to be statistically meaningful. For example, it includes managing directors, hut wardens and gallery owners, as the job market monitor at the University of Zurich explains. In addition, many management positions are not advertised at all, but are handled via networks or direct approaches.

What we are experiencing on the Swiss labor market today is an actual labor shortage and no longer a shortage of skilled workers.

Overall, the professional groups in the bottom half of the ranking recorded a strongly positive development. “What we are experiencing on the Swiss labor market today is an actual labor shortage and no longer a shortage of skilled workers. Even in professional groups where there is no acute shortage of skilled workers, it is becoming increasingly difficult to recruit new employees,” says Martin Meyer, Head of Adecco Switzerland.

This makes the job search easier, even for lower-ranked professions: the number of advertised positions per job-seeking worker increases.

