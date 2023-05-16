Skills Shortage Survey – Employees Have to Fill in Shortages – News

A study by UBS shows that the shortage of skilled workers in Switzerland is at the expense of employees.

Three out of four Swiss companies can no longer find the workers they want. This is the result of a survey conducted by the major bank UBS among around 2,500 companies.

It is true that almost a quarter of companies hire new staff if they cut back on the requirements profile. However, 40 percent say it is generally difficult to fill vacancies. 13 percent even say that they don’t succeed.

According to Alessandro Bee, co-author of the study, this is an overall picture. He says: “We have heard that from all sectors and also from companies of different sizes.”

In cooperation with the market research institute Intervista, the major bank UBS surveyed 2,500 companies in March 2023. The survey is representative. 61 percent of the companies surveyed were micro-enterprises with up to 10 employees. The remainder consisted of 25 percent small (up to 50 employees), 10 percent medium-sized (up to 250 employees) and 4 percent large companies (more than 250 employees). 12 percent of the companies were in industry, 9 percent in construction and utilities; the remaining 79 percent rendered services. Behind the study is UBS chief economist Daniel Kalt. Study authors are Alessandro Bee and Florian Germanier.

In order to help themselves, companies primarily rely on three measures:

They’re trying to get their part-time employees to top up.

You want to keep older employees longer in the work process.

They try to increase their attractiveness.

Nevertheless, more than 80 percent of large companies and almost 70 percent of SMEs say that the victims are primarily their employees. The shortage of labor leads to overburdening of the existing workforce.

In the eyes of Alessandro Bee, this is a lasting problem: “We fear two main consequences: In the short term, the motivation and thus the innovative strength of these employees could decrease. In the long term, employees could then withdraw from the labor market and the labor problem for companies could be exacerbated.”

Pessimistic about the future

The lack of workers has further consequences: companies cannot realize planned projects, they have to spend more money on recruitment, and they have to increase waiting times or reduce opening hours. All of this prevents them from focusing on their further development.

Optimism is not widespread in the Swiss economy at the moment. Only a small proportion of companies believe that labor shortages will decrease in the next five or ten years. On the other hand, almost 40 percent of SMEs and more than 50 percent of large companies believe that it will accentuate itself.