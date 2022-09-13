Listen to the audio version of the article

Hot price lists for the next ski season, with double-digit increases for both ski passes and hotel stays. For the former, the increases are around 10%, in line with inflation but never as this year has the possibility of adjustments been left open. In fact, that + 10% does not cover the increases in the energy component. So the companies that own the ski lifts highlight on the sites the possibility of adjustments with the formula “the prices will be subject to …