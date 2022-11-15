Home Business Skipass, increases up to 12%. Cableway operators: to break even + 30%
«The prices of ski passes have increased going a little behind inflation but obviously the higher cost of energy does not go to the user, because it would be impossible. We should increase the cost by 30%, while the variable of increases is between 5 and 12% ». Valeria Ghezzi, president of Anef (National Association of cableway operators) says this to beraking latest news / Labitalia.

“Worse than Covid year”

The expensive energy has also affected the mountain economy: “This will not be an easy year, indeed I fear it will be worse than the year of Covid”, continues Ghezzi, who admits: “I don’t know how we will tackle the problem, but it will be a great problem”.

Without snow, it stops the entire supply chain

“Despite the energy costs, we make snow”, explains Ghezzi: “If we stopped the whole supply chain would stop: without snow it is like saying to the ski instructors you don’t work this season, at bars, kiosks and hotels to remain closed ».

«It is unthinkable – he reiterates – that we take this responsibility and now we hope that someone will help us. We strongly ask that the government formally recognize the cableway companies as energy-intensive and help them to deal with this difficult situation which, unfortunately, does not depend on entrepreneurial ability ».

