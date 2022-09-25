Listen to the audio version of the article

Electric, sustainable, functional and technological. This will be the future of Skoda, a Czech brand within the Volkswagen Group for over thirty years, ready to mark a milestone in its history. Because if on the one hand Skoda will continue to be linked for many years to internal combustion engines, as confirmed for example by the arrival of the new Superb in 2023, on the other hand it will be the protagonist in a significant change of image and range offered. In addition to the new logo that will say goodbye to 3D graphics and the revised Skoda wording on the cars, the manufacturer from Mladá Boleslav with the presentation of the Vision 7S concept car has unveiled the new stylistic course and a long list of unpublished details. The series version of the electric SUV presented in Prague will be one of the three electric models expected by 2026, and a total of 5.6 billion euros will be invested within the next five years in electric mobility and a further 700 million in digitalization. Recent announcements also include the strengthening of sustainability objectives in its Next Level – Škoda Strategy 2030. Production at the Vrchlabí plant has been CO2 neutral since the end of 2020 and by the end of this decade the two Czech sites in Mladá Boleslav and Kvasiny, as well as in Indian production sites, they will produce net zero emissions. The automaker aims to reduce its fleet’s emissions by more than 50% by 2030 compared to 2020.

Returning to the Skoda Vision 7S, it is an electric SUV with an estimated range of over 600 kilometers, thanks to the 89 kWh battery mounted inside the Modular Electrification Kit (MEB) platform. The 7-seater SUV is the first model to feature the Czech car manufacturer’s new design language.

The concept brings to the debut an unprecedented frontal expression that will be present on future models and an original interior layout

In addition to the Tech-Deck Face front, it has a low body with strong strokes and aerodynamic roof lines that increase its efficiency. The long passenger compartment suggests at first glance the generous interior space. The dimensions are important, with a length of 5 meters and a wheelbase greater than 3. On board there are two different configurations of the passenger compartment, with a central rotating touchscreen and sliding elements capable of responding to different types of use. While driving, all controls are in the position designed for travel, with the central 14.6-inch touchscreen oriented vertically to improve accessibility and information overlay.

When charging or stopping, the Relax mode transforms the passenger compartment: the steering wheel and instrument panel slide backwards with respect to the driver and passengers to create additional space. The front row seats rotate inward and recline for added comfort, while also allowing rear passengers to see the screen. Noteworthy is the position of the child seat, integrated in the center console, which extends up to the second row of seats, and faces in the opposite direction to the direction of travel. An optional indoor camera located in the rear of the rear pavilion can also transmit a video of the child to the central infotainment display.