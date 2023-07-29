Skoda completely renews the style and technology of its flagship

Amazing design and advanced technology for New Skoda Superb, safer and more spacious than ever.

With powers From 110 kW (150 PS) to 195 kW (265 PS), the Superb will be available with a choice of three petrol engines, two diesels, a plug-in hybrid with an even greater electric range of over 100 kilometers and, for the first time, a mild hybrid. Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, says: “For decades, the Škoda Superb has stood for exceptional comfort, space, cutting-edge technology and maximum safety. We have put all our experience at your disposal to further improve all these qualities on the next generation of our internal combustion flagship model. New Škoda Superb will complement the range perfectly, to offer the right product for every need.Furthermore, our customers will be able to choose from a wide range of powertrains, whether it’s a plug-in hybrid, one of our highly advanced internal combustion engines and efficient engines or, an absolute novelty for Superb, a mild-hybrid powertrain”.

This car is now even more spacious and safer than ever, thanks to ten airbags, numerous assistance systems and a total of 28 Simply Clever functions. Some of them are completely new to Škoda: a unique electrically operated roller blind that serves as a boot cover in the Superb Wagon, a center armrest for the rear seats with integrated tablet holder and a double stowage pocket on the back of each front seat for hold documents or magazines and a smartphone. An absolute novelty for the Superb is the funnel integrated into the cap of the washer reservoir. The iconic umbrella in the driver’s door and clever luggage hooks in the trunk are still part of the Škoda equipment today.

Also, Superb combines excellent fuel economy with great performance. One of the major changes to the interior is the steering column-mounted shift lever. This frees up space on the center console, providing the driver with even more comfort and additional storage space for frequently used items. The cockpit now features an all-new architecture that cleverly combines manual and digital controls. The new infotainment display measures up to 12.9 inches. The center console has a clean and uncluttered design, as the gear lever is now mounted on the steering column.

In the new Superb, Škoda has enhanced the distinctive design by introducing a series of sculptural lines. The model will be available as an elegant sedan with a practical tailgate and as a wagon. The front and rear lighting design has become more dynamic. The taillights are noticeably slimmer than on the previous model and new crystalline elements amplify the three-dimensional look. The front headlights, which are also more elongated and crystalline, are available in two versions. The hexagonal bi-LED matrix modules of the full LED Matrix headlights are complemented by a colored crystalline element called Crystallinium. Crystallinium is a brand new special feature that evokes colored crystal, giving a new look to the headlights. The new Škoda Superb is longer and higher than its predecessor in both the sedan and wagon versions, while the wheelbase has remained unchanged. Headroom has increased significantly for all passengers and the boot has a generous capacity of 645 liters in the saloon version and 690 liters in the wagon version.

