Listen to the audio version of the article

The RS badge joins the native electric Skoda family, also identifying the most powerful variant of the Enyaq iV SUV, which joins the similar Coupé version already on sale. The Bohemian brand therefore continues to follow in the footsteps of the other Volkswagen group brands which are defining electric ranges that wink at driving enthusiasts, on a par with conventional ones, just like the RS and S of the e-tron range do of Audi rather than the Gtx of the Volkswagen ID lineup. The Enyaq RS iV will be marketed starting next spring at an assumed price per hour of 61,000 euros, with a wealth of equipment that also includes all the Adas that generate a level 2 semi-assisted driving system.

Skoda Enyaq Rs iV, it’s electric but it’s the most powerful of the entire range

The electric RS is the most powerful of the entire range of the Bohemian house thanks to the power of 299 horsepower, which is accompanied by a torque of 460 Nm. The system is composed of two electric motors which also form an electrified four-wheel drive system. The latter normally favors rear-wheel drive but assigns drive to all wheels in continuously variable percentages on low-grip surfaces, when driving sportily or when engaging the Traction configuration on snow-covered or low-grip surfaces. The latter joins the Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual which influence in steps, easily identifiable by the name, the reactivity of the propulsion system, the steering and possibly the optional adaptive suspensions which can integrate the set-up of the RS lowered by 10 millimeters compared to that of the other Enyaq iV. Compared to the normal versions, the Rs is offered with a single lithium-ion battery cut. The battery located in the center of the platform has a capacity of 82 kWh and can be recharged with the 11 kW on-board charger in about seven hours, while with the direct current one which communicates with systems up to 135 kW, a supply from 10 to 80% is done in just over half an hour. The system also includes the Plug & Charge function which allows you to start the recharging process at compatible plants by simply connecting the cable to the column.

Skoda Enyaq Rs iV, test photos Photogallery8 photos View

Skoda Enyaq Rs iV, the outfit highlights his personality

The character of the first battery-powered RS is visually transmitted by the color combinations and the contrasting color inserts of the garments, by the aerodynamic design of the 20″ or 21″ rims, by the RS logos, aligning themselves with the other Enyaq iVs with everything else, including the large backlit mask with 130 LEDs which is more than a luminous signature and the real business card of the entire range.

Skoda Enyaq Rs iV, cozy and functional studio apartment

In the passenger compartment, whose spaciousness is facilitated by the Meb architecture, thanks to the large wheelbase in relation to the length of the car (4.65 metres) and the flat floor, the RS stands out for its dark colours, Alcantara upholstery with stitching in contrast and, again, more for the sports seats and, also in the interior, for the Rs badges. The environment is even wider than it is, thanks to the panoramic pavilion which is standard. Furthermore, the accurate finish, many storage compartments and the very extensive digitization stand out which, however, has not taken away from sight the commands of the most frequently used services, which can be activated with touch switches. The clearly legible 5.3” configurable instrument cluster and the 13” infotainment touch display stand out on the minimalist design dashboard. The system that can also be managed vocally includes the navigator that also plans stops for recharging and wireless compatibility with any type of device. The connectivity allows you to interact with various online services and remotely manage many functions, as well as vehicle updates. On request there is also the head up display, which also shows augmented reality. Finally, the Enyaq RS iV is confirmed as a versatile SUV even with the boot, which has a capacity ranging from 585 to 1,710 liters and is equipped with everything needed to arrange and secure the load in the best possible way.

Skoda Enyaq Rs iV, comfort rhymes with sportiness

Despite the sporty setting, this Skoda does not neglect comfort, since the silence that envelops the passenger compartment is combined with the good propensity of the suspension to gradually “digest” the roughness of the road surface, even when using the sportier car configuration. You quickly become familiar with the temperament and behavior of the battery-powered sports SUV from Skoda. Both are versatile and spontaneous regardless of the pace and the type of route being tackled. The electric Rs always responds linearly, because there is always total agreement between the requests of the accelerator and the responses of the propulsion system, both in normal use and when power and instantaneous torque are suddenly exploited to reach maximum performance: the self-limited speed of 180 per hour and a time of 6”5 to reach the finish line of 100 per hour. In fact, the exact “charge” required always reaches the wheels gradually, thanks to the correct electronic management of the entire electrical network. Finally, even on hilly routes like the one in our test, the Enyaq RS iV proves to be quite agile and easy to handle, despite its not exactly low weight, and offers instinctive and pleasant handling.