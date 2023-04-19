Skoda: Ex-Porsche man Holger Peters becomes the new CFO

Holger Peters will be Skoda’s new chief financial officer. Porsche

Holger Peters surprisingly becomes the new finance and IT director at Skoda.

Peters is currently still Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Europcar Mobility Group and General Manager of Volkswagen Bank. Before that, he worked for Porsche for 26 years.

Predecessor Christian Schenk is to take on new tasks at Volkswagen after a break, we learned from corporate circles.

A surprising change is pending on the Skoda board: Holger Peters will become the new finance and IT board member at the VW brand. He replaces Christian Schenk, who only switched to Skoda a year and a half ago. We learned from corporate circles that Schenk is giving up his post for personal reasons. He is to take on new tasks in the Volkswagen group, it is said. Skoda did not want to comment on the top personnel on request.

Holger Peters started his career in 1996 at Porsche AG. Peters worked for the sports car manufacturer for a total of more than 26 years. After several positions in Germany and abroad, most recently as Head of Controlling at Porsche AG, he moved to Porsche Financial Services in 2017, where he was appointed Group CEO and spokesman for the management.

Peters and Schenk are homegrown by the VW Group

At the beginning of 2022, he headed the Transformation Office Europcar at Volkswagen AG, where he managed the acquisition of the Europacar Mobility Group for the VW Group. Most recently, Peters was General Manager of Volkswagen Bank GmbH in Braunschweig and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Europcar Mobility Group in Paris. Peters will continue to chair the Supervisory Board in addition to his new role.

Christian Schenk is also a Volkswagen native and joined the group in Wolfsburg in 1999. He worked his way up to head of controlling at the VW brand, in October 2019 he finally became CFO at MAN SE, and in 2021 he moved to Skoda as head of finance and IT. After less than two years, he is now resigning from the board post and is supposed to get a new job in the group after a break.