Business

by admin
Thanks to the black bodywork details and superior standard equipment, which also includes full LED front and rear lights, 17″ alloy wheels,

the dual-zone automatic climate control and connected infotainment with 8″ display, New Skoda kamiq Black Dots immediately strikes you with its personality. With a length of 424 cm, Kamiq is perfectly at ease in the city and thanks to the passenger compartment developed in height and with a long wheelbase of 264 cm, it offers the habitability of a superior segment. Turbo petrol engines with direct injection, connected infotainment with 8” screen and advanced driver assistance systems complete the picture.

On an aesthetic level, the decisive lines of Kamiq are even more evident in the Black Dots version, thanks to the strong chromatic contrasts generated by the black elements. The grille, the rear-view mirror shells and the lettering on the tailgate are painted in glossy black, by make and model. The roof rails and the inserts in the bumpers, on the other hand, are matt black, so as to make the combination with the body color more attractive. Kamiq Black Dots is positioned in a competitive price range, between the Ambition access version and the Style version, of which it incorporates almost all of the qualifying features, while guaranteeing a customer advantage that reaches 42% on the cost of the individual features compared to the style.

