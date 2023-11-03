Skoda Superb, the fourth generation debuts: dimensions, engines and features of the new SW

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Skoda Superb says goodbye, at least in Italy. to the sedan bodywork with the arrival of the fourth generation. Having grown in size, it is updated in style and engines, travels over 100 kilometers in electric mode and features interiors with premium contents as recently seen on the new Kodiaq. Available to order from the beginning of 2024, it will arrive in dealerships by the summer with a starting price slightly higher than the current 43,400 euros.

New Skoda Superb, dimensions and style

Longer than the current one by 40 millimeters, for a total of 4,902 mm, the Skoda Superb is narrower by a few millimeters (for a total of 1,849 mm) and reaches a height of 1,482 mm (+5). The wheelbase remains unchanged, equal to 2,841 mm. The space on board also increases as underlined by the 690 liter boot (+ 30 litres) and expandable up to 1920 litres. Aesthetically, it is characterized at the front by the new octagonal grille, by the logo on the bonnet and by the moldings which have a finish called “Unique Dark Chrome”, just like the writing on the tailgate. Furthermore, it is equipped with LED Matrix headlights with optional second generation BilLed modules, standard on the Superb L&K. In practice, they increase brightness by 40%. The fourth generation Superb is available in six metallic colors and two solid colours. Six of these colors are new: the solid color Purity White and the metallic finishes Pebble Silver, Ebony Black, Cobalt Blue, Carmine Red and Ice Tea Yellow. All variants come standard with alloy wheels, ranging from 16 inches to 19 inches.

Skoda Superb 2024, interior

Aesthetically the most significant innovation comes from the interior. Climbing on board you are greeted by an interior characterized by a large screen in the center of the dashboard up to 13 inches, from which you can manage the connected infotainment system based on the most advanced generation of the Mib3 system and equipped with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity in wireless mode. Furthermore, the new Superb adopts the new version structure that revolves around the Design Selections. Thanks to the movement of the gear lever on the column, the central tunnel offers more space and new controls arrive such as the multi-option touch slider from which to adjust various settings from volume to climate. The permanent Internet connection enables “over the air” updates, online route planning and numerous mobile online services from Škoda Connect. These include Proactive Service and Remote Access within Infotainment Online and Care Connect. Some special solutions for Superb Wagon iV Phev include remote charging, remote air conditioning and departure planner. Plug & Charge function will be added later.

Skoda Superb, all the photos of the fourth generation

New Skoda Superb engines

In addition to having said goodbye to the sedan bodywork, the Skoda Superb will no longer be available in combination with the automatic transmission. There is a wide choice of engines available: you can choose between petrol, mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel. The new access engine is a 4-cylinder 1.5 TSI petrol engine with 150 hp mild hybrid at 48 volts, to which are added two petrol engines with 204 and 265 hp (with two and four-wheel drive respectively and two 2.0 Tdi turbodiesels with 150 horsepower front-wheel drive and 193 hp 4×4.

Skoda Superb plug-in hybrid, 100 km in elettrico

Updates also for the Skoda Superb iV, or the plug-in hybrid version. With the fourth generation comes the 1.5 TSI engine with 150 hp to which an electric motor is added for a total of 204 hp. Power is transmitted to the front wheels via a 6-speed DSG gearbox. With a gross capacity of 25.7 kWh, the new high-voltage battery has approximately double the capacity of the previous model and enables an all-electric range of more than 100 kilometers in the WLTP cycle (+ 40 km). Charging can be done at up to 11 kW in alternating current and 50 kW in direct current.