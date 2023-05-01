Skoda unveils the lines of the new Superb and Kodiaq

Škoda offers a first look at the silhouettes of the new generations of the flagship Superb in the sedan and wagon variants and the large SUV Kodiaq.

The two new models will be presented separately this autumn and will be the most important novelties of 2023 for the Bohemian House. The new generations will be offered with a range of modern engines that will complement the petrol and TDI engines with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid electrified versions.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto comments: “Superb and Kodiaq are two milestones in our range and that is why the presentation of the new generations in the autumn is of special importance to us. The Superb is the flagship of our range of internal combustion vehicles and will remain a benchmark in terms of comfort and space, in both the saloon and wagon body variants. The second generation of Kodiaq, on the other hand, will definitely raise the bar in terms of safety, technology and versatility. To meet the needs of our customers, we will also offer both models with electrified, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines”.

