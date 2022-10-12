Listen to the audio version of the article

A journalistic work. Theme: climate change. It’s called “The Edit”, Sky’s online project aimed at students aged between 8 and 18 that aims to counter digital exclusion by involving children in the production of journalistic content on climate change. The initiative is carried out in collaboration with Adobe, a partner of excellence for the development of creative content and is an integral part of the Sky Up program developed by the Sky Group and dedicated to the problem of the digital divide.

“The Edit” is aimed at primary and secondary schools of first and second grade throughout Italy. The project offers the participating classes the tools to create a 90-second news report on the climate emergency, relying on the teaching materials available on a dedicated portal and choosing from the four macro-themes proposed: Nature, Energy, Food and Mobility.

The initiative, already successfully developed in UK schools, can count on the partnership with Adobe, which will make Adobe Express and Adobe Premiere Rush available free of charge, applications for the development of digital creative content – from graphic design to video editing – designed specifically for non-professional users to help them easily in the development of multimedia projects. Students will thus be able to develop and perfect the digital and soft skills necessary for their personal growth, such as the use of software and data interpretation, the ability to work in groups and problem-solving, as well as the ability to recognize fakes. news and the reliability of the sources.

To participate, teachers will be able to register their classes on the website www.skyup.sky and students will have until March 19, 2023 to present their news report. The projects will be evaluated by a jury of experts in communication and journalism techniques, which will select the best three, one for each school grade. Each winning class will receive five thousand euros in teaching material and will have the opportunity to see their news report broadcast on Sky TG24 channels.

«Today more than ever – explains Sarah Varetto, Sky Italia Executive Vice President Communications, Inclusion & Bigger Picture – technological skills are essential to be able to feel an integral part of the society in which we live. For this reason, it is essential that people, especially the new generations, have the necessary tools to be included in the digital world and increase their knowledge. This is why we decided to engage with Adobe in an ambitious project like The Edit to give our concrete contribution to young students ».