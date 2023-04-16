Sky Italia, from Paolo Nanni to Violante: the Andrea Duilio era begins

Sky Italia, here is the structure of the company after the arrival of the CEO Andrea Duilio and the changes of manager

Per Sky Italia the new era begins Andrea Duilio, who was appointed new CEO of the television station, in place of Maximo Ibarra (now in Wind), almost two years ago now. According to reports Italy Today even the last piece has finally been defined: in the last few weeks the direction of Data and Decision Support, a new tool that was created for analyzing data on all lines of business which will be of support in identifying the projects that have the greatest value for customers and therefore to increase business performance. The guide was entrusted to Paul Nannimanager who led Sky Wifi in 2020 as chief broadband officer.

