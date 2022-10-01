Home Business Sky Italia renews the exclusive with Formula 1 until 2027
Business

Sky Italia renews the exclusive with Formula 1 until 2027

by admin
Sky Italia renews the exclusive with Formula 1 until 2027

Sky and Formula 1 have reached an agreement for the renewal of the exclusive partnership in the countries where Sky is present. So, in Italy, Formula 1 will be on Sky for another 5 years, until 2027, with exclusive races starting from free practice, on Sky Sport F1 and streaming on Now, with a selection of GPs also free to air on TV8.

In Italy, Sky writes in a note, “the story of F1 on Sky will continue to be at the forefront, with technological studies, GPs also in 4K, great expertise in commentary and extensive coverage on Sky Sport 24 and digital platforms and Sky Sport’s social network, with news, clips and in-depth analyzes, to tell closely everything that revolves around the world of F1 ».

This is the comment of Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & CEO, Sky UK & Europe: «Every race. Every moment. Every twist. All live exclusively on Sky for years to come! Formula 1 continues to break ratings records on Sky, with millions more people watching F1 in every country where Sky is present, ratings driven by the presence of younger fans and female audiences, which is fantastic for this sport. More than 80 countries will be able to continue to enjoy our top-level coverage and the complete Sky Sport treatment dedicated to one of the most exciting sports in the world ».

For Marzio Perrelli, Sky’s Executive Vice President of Sport, «Formula 1 is a pillar of the Casa dello Sport. It is an excellence within the offer of Sky Sport and Sky. It is a content that engages the families of our subscribers, increasingly global (24 GP) with iconic characters and places. It is a privilege ».

You may also like

Marketing, only 22% of brands have invested in...

The British tax cut plan caused the market...

The made in Italy of bridges makes its...

Windows 11’s system tray gets a big improvement,...

Tlc, blackout alarm on networks: “Infrastructures at risk”

Leaprun evaporated 31.9 billion in two days, scaring...

Apple CEO Tim Cook: “I’m not sure the...

Ideal ONE replacement model L8 officially released: NVIDIA...

Tims China Nasdaq listing: $1.4 billion Tencent Sequoia...

iPhone 14 Pro DXOMARK got a high score...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy