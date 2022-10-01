Listen to the audio version of the article

Sky and Formula 1 have reached an agreement for the renewal of the exclusive partnership in the countries where Sky is present. So, in Italy, Formula 1 will be on Sky for another 5 years, until 2027, with exclusive races starting from free practice, on Sky Sport F1 and streaming on Now, with a selection of GPs also free to air on TV8.

In Italy, Sky writes in a note, “the story of F1 on Sky will continue to be at the forefront, with technological studies, GPs also in 4K, great expertise in commentary and extensive coverage on Sky Sport 24 and digital platforms and Sky Sport’s social network, with news, clips and in-depth analyzes, to tell closely everything that revolves around the world of F1 ».

This is the comment of Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & CEO, Sky UK & Europe: «Every race. Every moment. Every twist. All live exclusively on Sky for years to come! Formula 1 continues to break ratings records on Sky, with millions more people watching F1 in every country where Sky is present, ratings driven by the presence of younger fans and female audiences, which is fantastic for this sport. More than 80 countries will be able to continue to enjoy our top-level coverage and the complete Sky Sport treatment dedicated to one of the most exciting sports in the world ».

For Marzio Perrelli, Sky’s Executive Vice President of Sport, «Formula 1 is a pillar of the Casa dello Sport. It is an excellence within the offer of Sky Sport and Sky. It is a content that engages the families of our subscribers, increasingly global (24 GP) with iconic characters and places. It is a privilege ».