Sky, partnership with Dolce & Gabbana for the new Sky Glass

Dolce&Gabbana and Sky present a unique hand-painted example of Sky Glass: a real work of art – expression of the encounter between advanced technology and love for high Italian craftsmanship – which kicks off a partnership between the two brands for the production of an exclusive line of limited edition smart TVs, available soon. The one-of-a-kind Sky Glass Carretto Siciliano was unveiled on the occasion of Dolce&Gabbana’s Alta Moda events which between July 7 and 11 gave light to the authentic beauty of the culture, crafts and folklore of some of the most fascinating places in the Valle d’Itria, in Puglia.

The first special Sky Glass by Dolce&Gabbana is a 65-inch meticulously decorated by a Palermo craftsman with the unmistakable iconography of the Sicilian Cart. The designs are strongly inspired by the typical geometric motifs and stylized floral ornaments used in the pictorial tradition of western Sicily. Braids, checks, arabesques, palmettes and flowers are characterized by the distinctive shades that represent the visual essence of the island: the red of Etna’s magma, the deep and intense blue of the sea, the green of the enchanting coastal landscapes and the warm yellow and enveloping the Sicilian sun.

A colorful symphony to pay homage to the magnificence of this splendid island in the center of the Mediterranean Sea: a singular land, in which the creative genius and the hands of the people have been able to transform a humble means of transport such as the Cart into an incredible story in images of the history and myth of this magical place. Launched in Italy last September, Sky Glass is the latest generation Smart TV with an elegant design, which integrates the contents of Sky, those of the main free-to-air channels and streaming apps into a single interface. An innovative device that simplifies the search and choice of content to watch and offers extraordinary audio-video quality, thanks to its Dolby Atmos soundbar and a 4K HDR Quantum Dot screen. Sky Glass is also the first TV in the world certified CarbonNeutral by Climate Impact Partners.