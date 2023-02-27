Listen to the audio version of the article

«Sky as the home of sport is no longer just a claim, but a fact with 22 disciplines broadcast. The engines are then the flagship, whether they are two or four wheels». Marzio Perrelli, executive vice president of Sky Italia, made his debut during the presentation of the Sky Sport schedules for the motorsport season.

The bet on engines

On which the Comcast media company makes it clear that it wants to bet a lot in what will be Sky’s last year with only three games a week, moreover in co-exclusive because it is also broadcast by Dazn which has them all, from Serie A ( then we will see depending on the next announcement). And it will be the last of the Champions League shared with others. Because from 2024 the rights, except for the best Wednesday game left on Amazon, will be exclusive to Sky for the three-year period (data acquired even if the news is not yet official).

The exclusives for Formula 1 and Moto Gp

«For Formula 1 – adds Perrelli – we have made an exclusive agreement until 2027. A content with incredible ratings and audience. We always hope for a cutting-edge championship for Ferrari, for further growth in interest. For the MotoGp we have a motorbike and an Italian rider who are world champions, with the novelty of a rivalry between two Italian riders which will add some spice. We have the exclusive until 2025 with equally incredible content ».

Over 320 races

Hence the numbers: pitted during the presentation: over 320 races in 43 weekends and more than 1,600 hours of live programming, of which 400 between studies and features. We are talking about: Formula 1, MotoGP, Superbike, Formula E, World Rally Championship, NTT Indycar Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, the novelty of the World Endurance Championship and other championships.

Departure from Bahrain

At the Monza racetrack, Sky then unveiled the start of its twentieth season in Italy. All this just a few days before the start of the Formula 1 World Championship on 5 March in Bahrain, which during the season includes two appointments in Italy: on 21 May with the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola and on 3 September right in Monza, in a year that also sees the entry of the Las Vegas GP, on November 18, confirming how much this sport is advancing in the USA which represent a very tempting market for the circus.