Sky turns 20, from Murdoch to Comcast pay TV in Italy is a business for foreigners

From Murdoch to Comcast, Sky Italia turns 20

Sky Italia turns twenty. Born from the merger of the two pay TVs that were present in Italy, that is Tele+which was controlled by Vivendi, e Stream of Telecom Italy. All thanks to the finances of News Corporation Of Rupert Murdoch. Sky Italia, which started broadcasting in July 2003, had succeeded in broadcasting all the matches of the football championship of A league with 5-6 million subscribers, annoyed only by the appearance of Premium pay TV by Mediaset. That is, what was to pass to Vivendi and which was then the spark of the friction that lasted for years between the French group and the Biscione.

From satellite dish to smart TV

The stories are intertwined but there is no doubt that Sky has gone through twenty years of the history of pay TV in our country, of sport, TV series, entertainment but also of technological evolution. Indeed if at the beginning the broadcasts were via satellite with satellite dish and dedicated decoder now everything is easier via apps and web. Meanwhile Murdoch has sold to the US giant Comcast but Sky hasn’t given up on the so-called “guardianship” of the customer no longer via decoders but by launching Sky Glassa smart TV capable of lining up all the programming offered by the web, Netflix including. and which, of course, needs a Sky subscription to work properly.

The competition

On the other hand, the pay TV universe in Italy has found other competitors. The most fearsome is Dazn. Sports pay TV tiptoed into the universe of football rights to then take the exclusive, which expires this year, of the championship together with Tim for 850 million a year. Negotiations for next season are confidential and still on the high seas even if it seems that the clubs can be satisfied with about 900 million per season (they asked for 1.1 billion).

And the happy ones are always Sky and Dazn with Mediaset (burned on pay TV by the Premium adventure) which aims to have the meeting in the clear on Saturday evening. In the meantime, Sky has renewed itself. If before it was all football, movies and other programs. Now, in the schedule for some years, many TV series made by have found space Sky Studios with famous productions such as Criminal novel, Gomorrah and, announced at the presentation of the schedules, what is destined to be the most demanding production ever for Sky. Or M (Mussolini) from the novel by Antonio Scurati.

Accounts in the red

Then there is generalist TV entertainment which also passes on the free-to-air channel at number 8 on the remote control and for this reason called Tv 8. And here remain the classics, perhaps a little dated and repetitive, programs like XFactor, Beijing Express and 4 Restaurants. There is no lack of information with Sky Tg24 and many sports in addition to football, such as basketball with the NBA, rugby, motorcycling, volleyball, etc. In short, all is well if it weren’t for the accounts in the red. 2022 ended with a loss of 738 million euros, up on the previous year’s 724 million. Revenues decreased by 19.4% (compared to 2021) to 2.1 billion. Growing though Sky WiFi the Internet connection service with revenues equal to 91.7 million, but also huge investments, and around 500,000 subscribers. To meet the losses, the company has planned a staff cuts which will see this year approx 250 voluntary exits. Those announced however are about a thousand (out of 4,000 employees) to be managed in a non-traumatic way.