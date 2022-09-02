The work, strategic for the Val Bisagno and for the city of Genoa, consists of approximately 7 kilometers of surface underground line which will represent an extension of the existing underground, from Brignole to Molassana.

An extension of the route is being studied

And the study of a further extension is already underway, from Molassana to Prato, which, the technicians say, “will be presented to Mims (Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility) in the next calls, to obtain the relative funding”.

For the skymetro, the tender is also underway for the completion of the technical-economic feasibility project and the final design, for a total amount, based on the tender, of approximately 10 million euros, the award of which is expected in the month. of October.

Team play between public and private

«With Rina Consulting and Mm – declares the councilor for integrated and sustainable mobility, Matteo Campora – we will play a close-knit team game to get to the realization of the skymetro as soon as possible. We are accelerating operations to the maximum to respect the time schedule we have set ourselves, to complete and open this infrastructure to the public, the project of which has been positively evaluated by the ministry and rewarded with funding of almost 400 million euros “.

The skymetro, concludes Campora, “will be one of the cornerstones of the mobility of Genoa’s future, in the name of greater sustainability, efficiency and capillarity of the urban public transport service”.