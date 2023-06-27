Slap in the face of Brussels: Sweden too in the European pro-nuclear power alliance

Sweden reverses on nuclear power

The centre-right wind blowing in many EU countries is pushing into a corner a European Commission in which the “Ursula majority” is cracking. After the reverse on Renewables Directive 2030also known as Red III , the Commission had to cash out Sweden’s decisionwhich has always been a pillar of the most ideological environmentalism, to reopen the doors to nuclear power.

The step back

The fibrillation that has been going on for months (see the troubled process on the ban on diesel and petrol cars) exploded last week with a Commission that he had to do a step back from the initial text of the Red III extending the definition of net-zero technologies to all nuclear technologies. The initial Brussels proposal only included in the definition certain developing nuclear technologies such as: advanced technologies for the production of energy from nuclear processes with minimal waste from the fuel cycle, small modular reactors and related best-in-class fuels. Now instead there is the extension of the definition to the technologies ofhydrogenat biotechnology and transformative industrial technologies for decarbonisation.

From Sweden slap in Brussels

But the Commission’s plans are now being complicated Sweden, than after the inauguration of the executive Kristersson (who took office in 2022), approved a new decarbonisation goal for 2040 which essentially opens up nuclear power plants. It starts from concept of “technological neutrality”and to achieve it yes shifts the goal from a “100% renewable electricity production” to one “100% fossil free”, celebrating precisely the renewed “yes” to the nuclear. Currently, the Scandinavian country can count on electricity production at 92% CO2 free, since most of the work is done by hydroelectric (43%), nuclear (31%) and wind (17%) plants, with the small contribution of photovoltaics (1%). A basis that convinced Parliament in 2018 to focus on a future entirely based on renewables, making Sweden the first nation in the world with such a target.

An increasingly large group

The green change of mind in Sweden took place following the victory of one breakfast just right in full energy crisis. And in the wake of the emergency, it was decided to increase production in view of growing consumption. To be precise, the text assumes an electricity demand of at least 300 TWh in 2045, double the current one. Hence the green light from the executive to new reactors and to financially support the construction with specials credit guarantees. However, Sweden is in good company in defending nuclear power plants in Europe. The pro-atom alliance includes, in addition to IItaly and FranceAlso Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, Slovakia and United Kingdom. And even Germany, which has always been opposed to nuclear power, has had to join forces.

The goals of the pro atom alliance

Build up to 45 new large nuclear reactors and a number of small modular reactors across the European Union by 2050. This is one of the central points of the plan launched in Paris by 15 EU countries, including Italy, and the United Kingdom. For the first time, the plan sets precise objectives: according to the declaration, “by 2050, nuclear energy could supply up to 150 GW of electricity, through the continuation of the use of existing installations in total safety”. To this production, the countries of the alliance want to add that of new plants: the plan envisages “the construction of 30-45 new large reactors and the development of small modular reactors in the EU”. For its part, the UK plans to increase its nuclear generation capacities by 24 GW by 2050.

Un project that could undergo an acceleration after the European elections. If in a year from the polls in fact, if a completely renewed EU Parliament came out of a different color than the “Ursula majority”, this would give a further boost to a green transition guided more by common sense than by ideology. One certainly not an impossible scenario view the outcome of the vote in countries such as Italy, Sweden, Finland to which the Spanish one will soon follow.

