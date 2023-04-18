Sleep comfortably on the night bus? A Swiss startup relies on first-class seats

Twiliner wants to compete with the plane with night buses. The highlight? A first-class seat with a reclining position. But that is exactly the problem.

Like in first class: The Swiss startup Twiliner develops seats in which you can not only travel safely, but also comfortably on the night bus. Twiliner

With the night bus through Vietnam, the USA or along the Australian east coast. In these places, it has long been a popular means of transportation for travelers. With his startup Twiliner, Luca Bortolani now wants to develop a similar option as an ecological and comfortable alternative to low-cost airlines in Europe. Ecological, because the buses are powered sustainably with biodiesel from Switzerland. But comfy? How is an hour-long night bus ride ever supposed to be comfortable?

“For comfort, we install first-class seats that are normally found on airplanes,” says Bortolani about the start-up scene. The passengers should be able to fold down their backrests completely and lie completely flat in the bus to sleep.

At least 180 euros from Zurich to Barcelona

First class seats but at wooden class prices between 180 and 220 euros. According to the CEO’s plan, the routes should be between 800 and 1,200 kilometers apart.

In Asia and South America there are already bus trips in a comfortable reclining position. On the west coast of America, too, a startup called Ridecabin drives guests horizontally from A to B. But as the CEO of a young Zurich company, Bortolani still has a few hurdles to overcome. Namely: the European legislation.

In Germany, for example, the Road Traffic Licensing Regulations the horizontal carriage of people in a bus. “We assume this article was written for Nightliners,” says Bortolani. “So for buses in which passengers sometimes sit in seats and switch to sleeping in cabins with beds, in which they then lie unbuckled,” says Bortolani.

Crash tests with dummies coming soon

In the Twiliner, however, passengers would be secured at all times, even when lying down, says the 41-year-old. Accordingly, he hopes that his concept will be approved.

So far, no comparable restraint systems for the safe and comfortable transport of lying passengers have been developed or approved in Europe. Even Twiliner doesn’t have an easy time with it. Bortolani actually wanted to roll the first night bus over the Swiss roads in the summer of last year. “But the concept of a safe reclining seat,” says the economist, “turned out to be relatively complex.”

His team is now testing the safety of the seats together with DTC AG. It is part of the Bern University of Applied Sciences and the accredited test center for vehicle safety in Switzerland. There has already been a successful computer simulation, and tests with crash test dummies will follow in the summer.

Bortolani wants to see the first Twiliner commute from Zurich to Barcelona in 2024. In principle, his coaches should not compete with night trains, where there are already a few startups, but rather act in a way that complements the rail network: “We want to go to places where there are no night train connections yet.”

The company, which was founded in 2021, is financed by the Migros Pioneer Fund and Innosuisse, the Swiss Agency for Innovation Promotion. Bortolani did not want to communicate to the start-up scene how much money the startup has collected to date.