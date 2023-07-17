Sleeping pill Quviviq as a glimmer of hope in the crisis

A glimmer of hope for Idorsia – but the crisis is not over

The sleeping pill Quviviq is becoming easier and cheaper to access in the US. The drug manufacturer Idorsia wants to use this to boost sales, but in return it has to accept a lower margin.

Image: Idorsia

Things are getting tight for Idorsia. The pharmaceutical company based in Allschwil BL urgently needs money. So the news comes at just the right time: CVS, the largest healthcare provider in the USA, has included the sleeping pill Quviviq in its list of drugs, as Idorsia announced on Monday. This will make the drug cheaper and more easily accessible for 20 million people.

