Home » Sleeping pill Quviviq as a glimmer of hope in the crisis
Business

Sleeping pill Quviviq as a glimmer of hope in the crisis

by admin
Sleeping pill Quviviq as a glimmer of hope in the crisis

A glimmer of hope for Idorsia – but the crisis is not over

The sleeping pill Quviviq is becoming easier and cheaper to access in the US. The drug manufacturer Idorsia wants to use this to boost sales, but in return it has to accept a lower margin.

The sleeping pill Quviviq is supposed to help Idorsia out of the crisis. But for that to happen, sales need to go up.

Image: Idorsia

Things are getting tight for Idorsia. The pharmaceutical company based in Allschwil BL urgently needs money. So the news comes at just the right time: CVS, the largest healthcare provider in the USA, has included the sleeping pill Quviviq in its list of drugs, as Idorsia announced on Monday. This will make the drug cheaper and more easily accessible for 20 million people.

See also  Rising rates? For Intesa, UniCredit and Banco Bpm 3.6 billion more in revenues

You may also like

Financial literacy about the stock market and the...

Beat the Heat with the Taurus Babel Invisible...

Electric cars, how many problems. Stink, noise and...

UK Pound Faces Test of June CPI Data:...

Lower inflation expected in many parts of the...

Beijing’s challenges on growth and unemployment

You can improve your Schufa score with very...

Tir jumps the roadway on the A8: three...

Foreign trade: Upper Austria remains export champion |...

Stay Cool This Summer with the Xiaomi PRO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy