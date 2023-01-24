Listen to the audio version of the article

DS Automobiles updates its entry level proposal: the DS 3 which now loses the Crossback name but maintains the premium features and comfortable driving style. Four versions of the new compact crossover are available: two with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, the first with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 100 HP of maximum power and the second with an automatic gearbox and 130 HP, one with a 1.5-litre diesel (130 CV and automatic gearbox) and finally the 100% electric one called e-tense.

This draft version represents the real novelty with more power and autonomy than the first series: the compact electric motor boasts 156 horsepower (115 kW) of power for 260 Nm of torque and the transmission introduces technological solutions that allow it to improve efficiency . The batteries, compact and positioned under the seats and in the central tunnel, have a total capacity of 54 kWh and guarantee 404 km of autonomy on the Wltp cycle: over 80 km more than the DS 3 Crossback e-tense launched in 2019. Externally the changes are minimal, concentrated above all in the front lights, now LED and equipped with a matrix system, while the interiors are rational, elegant, with good finishes and materials that are not without a certain refinement.

Space does not abound: the car is just over 4 meters long and 1.8 wide. The driver assistance systems (level 2) are effective, with the controls having been moved to the steering wheel. The infotainment system has been renewed with Android Auto and Car Play: responsive and complete, it uses a 10” display which, unfortunately, integrates the air conditioning functions. Prices vary between 28,000 and 33,500 euros for the thermal versions, up to 41,550 euros for the e-tense.