Slightly declining start in Piazza Affari

Weak start for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib down by 0.3% to 26,770 points. Among the most capitalized companies in Piazza Affari, Mps (+2.4%) and Banco Bpm (+1.2%) advance above all, while Stellantis (-1.35%) and Pirelli (-1.3%) lose ground.

Operators’ attention remains mainly focused on economic growth and monetary policy, in view of the meetings of the Fed and the ECB scheduled for next week. A rate hike by the Frankfurt institute has been discounted, while the Fomc should opt for a break in the restrictive cycle, leaving the door open for a new tightening in July. Meanwhile, the Australian central bank unexpectedly raised the cost of borrowing by 25 basis points, catching the markets by surprise.

On Wall Street, Apple closed slightly lower on the launch day of the new headset, not before hitting a new intraday high, also allowing the Nasdaq to hit a one-year high during the session.

The data on orders from German factories came from the macroeconomic agenda (-0.4% in April, better than expected), while retail sales in the Eurozone are forecast for the day.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remains little moved at 175 bp, with the Italian 10-year yield at 4.11%. Among commodities, oil (Brent) falls below 76 dollars a barrel while among currencies the euro/dollar remains above 1.07.