Slovakian workers arrive at Mirafiori
Dumping with workers from Eastern Europe or simple relocation of workers, normal practice in a multinational group? The decision of Stellantis to temporarily employ 17 Slovakian blue overalls at Mirafiori from the group’s plant in Trnava, and two Italians from the plants Sevel of Atessa opens a new battle front in Turin and beyond. In the factory under the Mole are produced the 500e(the best-selling electric model in Italy and one of the best-selling in Europe) and the company’s intention is to reinforce the system and pass from 100,000 to 130,000 vehicles per year by 2024.
Halt or new initiatives
«Increasing the number of employees is right. However, we would not like Stellantis, in order not to hire staff, began dumping with the workers of Eastern Europe — dice Davide Provenzano of Fim Cils — and then ended with the wage dumping”. ” Our feeling – continues Provenzano – however, is that the ban on hiring in Turin came from the group’s headquarters . Any company that plans growth on a permanent basis cannot think of counting on workers on the move. Stellantis is no longer just Fiat, and Italy is one of the many countries where the multinational operates, but the way, given the success of the 500e, is to hire people”. “It is important to hire young people – concludes the trade unionist – on the other hand it is not that the company can call us only when there is a cash register or incentives to sign off. And so after this first halt we are ready for new initiatives. Hoping that the company will retrace its steps first”.
Union alarm
“The company talks about giving support to the production effort – he echoes Gianni Mannori of Fiom CGIL – but giving employment does not mean importing workers from abroad”. “For some time now we have been denouncing the exhausting rhythms in the factory to keep up with the increase in production of the electric 500 – continues Mannori. – We need to hire young workers, this is the job we need». Also Luigi Paone of Uilm slows down the employment of workers from the East at Mirafiori. “All workers are welcome, those from Slovakia as well as those arriving from Atessa – explains Paone -. But let’s not forget that in the Turin factory there are almost 400 workers in solidarity, those used in the lines Maserati and others in the production of masks. Let’s bring them back online and avoid hiring workers from abroad.”
Why Slovakia
And the company? Stellantis according to what has been unofficially leaked, given the success of the 500e and also responding to the requests of the workers’ representatives who ask for more workers online, scouted its establishments to search for personnel available for transfer. A resounding no came from Melfi, as well as from the French and Spanish establishments. Hence the choice of Slovakian blue overalls.
Melfi and Termoli
This explanation also receives favorable comments. “The union will one day have to resign itself to considering the fact that a multinational company carries out its activity in multiple scenarios – he declares Roberto Di Maulo, general secretary Fismic Confsal –. And that consequently we will have to deal with more and more frequent schange of workers. Both for reasons of professional ability and for purely solidarity reasons“. “Already today, several hundred workers, mainly from the Melfi plant, work on transfers in the French plants and in the Pomigliano plant – continues Di Maulo -. In the coming months, several hundred workers at the Termoli plant, where internal combustion engines and gearboxes are produced, will be called upon to carry out training activities for months at the French Acc Gigafactory. Just as in the coming days, some workers at the Slovakian Stellantis plant will lend their services temporarily in the Mirafiori plant. To help Italian workers cope with the growing demand for 500Bev and Ducato cars.”
Incentivized exits
The fact is that the Slovakian trip comes just a few weeks after the new path of incentivized exits. The plants of Cassino, Mirafiori itself, central bodies, Pratola Serra, Termoli and Cento are involved, for a total of approximately 1,800 male and female workers, of which about 900 only in the central institutions. “We are to nearly 7,000 jobs lost since 2021”, was the comment of the national automotive coordinator Fiom Cgil Simone Marinelli.