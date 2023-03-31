Slovakian workers arrive at Mirafiori

Dumping with workers from Eastern Europe or simple relocation of workers, normal practice in a multinational group? The decision of Stellantis to temporarily employ 17 Slovakian blue overalls at Mirafiori from the group’s plant in Trnava, and two Italians from the plants Sevel of Atessa opens a new battle front in Turin and beyond. In the factory under the Mole are produced the 500e(the best-selling electric model in Italy and one of the best-selling in Europe) and the company’s intention is to reinforce the system and pass from 100,000 to 130,000 vehicles per year by 2024.

Halt or new initiatives

«Increasing the number of employees is right. However, we would not like Stellantis, in order not to hire staff, began dumping with the workers of Eastern Europe — dice Davide Provenzano of Fim Cils — and then ended with the wage dumping”. ” Our feeling – continues Provenzano – however, is that the ban on hiring in Turin came from the group’s headquarters . Any company that plans growth on a permanent basis cannot think of counting on workers on the move. Stellantis is no longer just Fiat, and Italy is one of the many countries where the multinational operates, but the way, given the success of the 500e, is to hire people”. “It is important to hire young people – concludes the trade unionist – on the other hand it is not that the company can call us only when there is a cash register or incentives to sign off. And so after this first halt we are ready for new initiatives. Hoping that the company will retrace its steps first”.

Union alarm

“The company talks about giving support to the production effort – he echoes Gianni Mannori of Fiom CGIL – but giving employment does not mean importing workers from abroad”. “For some time now we have been denouncing the exhausting rhythms in the factory to keep up with the increase in production of the electric 500 – continues Mannori. – We need to hire young workers, this is the job we need». Also Luigi Paone of Uilm slows down the employment of workers from the East at Mirafiori. “All workers are welcome, those from Slovakia as well as those arriving from Atessa – explains Paone -. But let’s not forget that in the Turin factory there are almost 400 workers in solidarity, those used in the lines Maserati and others in the production of masks. Let’s bring them back online and avoid hiring workers from abroad.”

Why Slovakia

And the company? Stellantis according to what has been unofficially leaked, given the success of the 500e and also responding to the requests of the workers’ representatives who ask for more workers online, scouted its establishments to search for personnel available for transfer. A resounding no came from Melfi, as well as from the French and Spanish establishments. Hence the choice of Slovakian blue overalls.

Melfi and Termoli