Slow opening for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, after the closing on the upside of Wall Street and the mostly positive morning of the Asian stock exchanges.

The Ftse Mib marks an increase of 0.2% to 24,157 points, with purchases above all of Hera (+2.2%) and Leonardo (+1.3%), which has reached an agreement with the unions on 400 early retirements and 600 hiring. Diasorin performed well (+1.2%), while Prysmian (-0.8%), Bper (-0.7%) and Iveco (-0.5%) decreased. On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread barely moved at 210 basis points, with the yield on the Italian ten-year bond at 4.4%.

The sentiment is moderately positive, after the rebound of Wall Street which closed the session on the eve with a sharp rise, thanks to the improvement in consumer confidence and some better-than-expected quarterly results. The Dow Jones jumped more than 500 points (+1.6%), the S&P rose by 1.49%, the Nasdaq by 1.54%.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks broke a five-day losing streak as China‘s central bank announced it would encourage financial institutions to support M&A deals in the crisis-hit real estate sector. However, the region has to deal with the new wave of infections in Shanghai and Beijing.

Among the commodities, oil holds the gains of the eve, with the WTI at 78.6 dollars and the Brent at 82.5 dollars, supported by the decline in US inventories.

From the macro agenda came data below expectations on UK GDP, down by 0.3% on a quarterly basis and up by 1.9% on an annual basis. Reports on US GDP and weekly claims for unemployment benefits are expected today.