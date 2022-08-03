Home Business Slow start in Piazza Affari with Ftse Mib index in fractional decline, in light of Fineco
Departure marked by weakness and with decreasing volumes for Piazza Affari which at the start of the session stands at 22,344 points with a fractional drop of 0.05%. Among the individual securities, FinecoBank stands out at the start, which after presenting the half-yearly accounts yesterday jumped today by 2.28%. Saipem also did well, at € 0.81 with an increase of 1.4%. Telecom Italia is also highlighted, with an increase of 1.3%. Among the worst stocks we find Interpump which is down by 1.52%, but also Ferrari which, after having presented excellent half-yearly accounts yesterday, is currently down by 1.29%. CNH Industrial (-0.46%) and Stellantis (-1%) are also bad.

