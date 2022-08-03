Departure marked by weakness and with decreasing volumes for Piazza Affari which at the start of the session stands at 22,344 points with a fractional drop of 0.05%. Among the individual securities, FinecoBank stands out at the start, which after presenting the half-yearly accounts yesterday jumped today by 2.28%. Saipem also did well, at € 0.81 with an increase of 1.4%. Telecom Italia is also highlighted, with an increase of 1.3%. Among the worst stocks we find Interpump which is down by 1.52%, but also Ferrari which, after having presented excellent half-yearly accounts yesterday, is currently down by 1.29%. CNH Industrial (-0.46%) and Stellantis (-1%) are also bad.