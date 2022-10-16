The initiatives on the territories

In 2015 in Italy the center for the Solar Communities took off (spin-off of the University of Bologna) to develop useful tools to accompany families in the energy transition towards a world powered by renewable energy. In recent years there have been several workshops that have not infrequently been involved in pilot projects within European programs, which often link environment and society. Chiara Brogi, referent of ènostra (an energy cooperative that promotes the energy transition from below, equitable and accessible), recalls how the CERs are “aggregations of several subjects, citizens, businesses, municipalities, religious bodies that build a plant together, share the production and the benefit goes to the community itself, which redistributes it according to the rules established upstream ».

It is our present day has in pipeline about fifteen Cer throughout the country, including Bìccari, 2,600 inhabitants in the province of Foggia, «where the Municipality has decided to fight energy poverty by involving the Housing Agency. The system – says Brogi – will be installed on the roofs of public housing and priority will be given to returning it to the most vulnerable consumers ».

In the Municipality of Torre Beretti and Castellaro, 510 inhabitants in the Pavia area, the PA is also working to promote the birth of a Cer to reduce energy expenditure. «In fact, the small municipalities – comments Brogi – are one hub of experimentation “.

In perspective, the study of platforms that cross production and consumption data will become decisive, also to hypothesize an enlargement between player of the supply chain.

Energy architecture projects

Other challenges? Involving real estate (as anticipated, for example, by Massimo Caputi for the spa sector, in the Sole 24 Ore of September 22) or the world of design (see Il Sole of September 26), to work on a different urban design, with energy architecture projects, also imagining new landscapes where energy is the driver for the research and development of solutions also in alliance with industry. “On the horizon, however, there remains the uncertainty linked to the regulation of energy prices, decided by the global market – recalls Luigi Di Marco, Asvis (Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development) -, which at the moment has not allowed the CERs to take off, developing their potential to the fullest ».