[The Epoch Times, March 14, 2023](Interview and report by reporters Li Siqi and Wang Jiayi from the Epoch Times special department) Due to sluggish domestic demand and poor economy, China’s imports have been sluggish, and imports from Taiwan, South Korea and other places have dropped sharply. Suicide “price war, the future of China‘s economy is in doubt.

The CCP’s official media claimed on March 9 that some international figures said China would bring development opportunities to the world. But in fact, China‘s import and export value continued to decline year-on-year from January to February.

According to the official data released by the CCP, China’s total import value from January to February this year was 389.4 billion US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 10.2%. The “Table of Total Value of Imported and Exported Commodities by Major Countries (Regions) from January to February 2023 (in U.S. Dollars)” released by the General Administration of Customs of the Communist Party of China on March 7 shows that China‘s total imports from Taiwan fell by 30.9%. The total imports from China fell by 29.0%, followed by imports from New Zealand which fell by 26.26%.

China’s domestic demand continues to slump and imports drop sharply

China is the exporter with the largest decline in Taiwan’s exports recently. According to the preliminary statistics of customs import and export trade in February released by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of China in Taiwan on March 7, Taiwan’s exports to China (including Hong Kong) fell by 30.2% year-on-year in February, the largest decline compared with other countries or regions, and “Exports of major goods all fell.” Among Taiwan’s exports to China, most of the products related to the high-tech industry have fallen sharply. For example, information, communication and audio-visual products fell by 43.0%, optical equipment fell by 39.3%, and electronic components fell by 31.3%.

Taiwan’s exports to China fell 33.5% year-on-year in January; fell 16.4% year-on-year in December last year, and fell 20.9% year-on-year in November last year. Taiwan’s exports to China hit an 18-year low in the first 10 months of last year.

According to an analysis summary of the international trade situation released by the ROC official in February, “the production and sales in mainland China are disrupted by the epidemic” is one of the reasons for the continuous decline in Taiwan’s exports. The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of China stated in November last year that in addition to the epidemic control in China, the downturn in the housing market has also led to a slowdown in the economy.

South Korea’s exports to China have fallen for nine consecutive months as of February. South Korea’s export data for February showed that exports to China fell the most, at 24.2%, and exports of most products except wireless communication products fell. For example, during the period from February 1 to 25, the total value of semiconductor exports to China decreased by 39.0%, and the decline in displays was even greater, falling by 43.5%.

Among South Korea’s major exporters, exports to the United States increased by 16.2%, exports to the European Union increased by 13.2%, and exports to India increased by 11.0%.

Weak domestic demand intensifies

China‘s domestic demand continues to be sluggish, not only because of the continuous decline in imports, but also intensified competition in the domestic market. The price war in China‘s auto market has started since the beginning of this year. At present, BYD and Changan Automobile have officially announced to join the wave of price cuts.

In order to encourage car consumption, several local governments in the CCP have issued car purchase subsidies. Recently, Hubei Province launched the “Dongfeng Government-Enterprise Subsidy”, which means that the government and enterprises provide car purchase subsidies at the same time.

The subsidy covers Dongfeng Honda, Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Citroen, Dongfeng Peugeot, Lantu and many other companies, involving a total of 56 models of seven major brands. The maximum amount of the subsidy is 90,000 yuan (about 13,500 U.S. dollars), and the corresponding models are Dongfeng Citroen’s C6 Co-Creation Edition and C6 Comfort Edition.

On March 9th, BYD’s official WeChat account released the marketing activities of the two main models from March 10th to 31st – to order the Song PLUS model or the Seal model, the price of each car will be reduced by 6,800 yuan (about 1,017 U.S. dollars) ) and 8,800 yuan (about $1,317).

There were rumors in the market in February that BYD had joined the wave of price cuts, but BYD denied it at the time, saying that it was just a sales promotion by its distributors, and the company did not consider price cuts.

The “Analysis of the National Passenger Car Market in February 2023” released by the Automobile Market Research Branch of the China Automobile Dealers Association (Car Association) on March 8 shows that the cumulative retail sales from January to February were 2.679 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 19.8%; 1 -In February, the total output of generalized passenger vehicles fell by 15.1% year-on-year.

In the wholesale sales of manufacturers in February, BYD Automobile and Changan Automobile ranked first and second respectively; in retail sales, BYD Automobile still ranked first, and Changan Automobile ranked third.

The CCP’s official media “Paper News” reported on March 11 that BYD and Chang’an Automobile, as the industry’s “leaders”, announced a price cut, which is of great significance. People in the auto industry expressed concern about such an “involved” price war. It is considered a “suicide” price cut.

The report also stated that Zhang Xiang, director of the New Energy Vehicle Technology Research Institute of Jiangxi New Energy Technology Vocational College, said that China‘s auto industry has overcapacity, and many car companies sell less than 10,000 vehicles. If the production and sales are too low, the production lines will not be able to maintain operations. . Even for large auto companies such as Dongfeng, from a certain perspective, maintaining factory operations is more important than making profits or reducing losses.

The future direction of the industrial chain relocation economy is doubtful

Domestic demand is sluggish, and external demand is also declining. China‘s total exports from January to February were US$506.3 billion, down 6.8% year-on-year. China‘s exports to the United States began to decline year-on-year since August last year, and the decline is gradually expanding. From January to February, China‘s total goods exports to the United States fell by 21.8% year-on-year.

Fang Qi, a senior financial practitioner in China in the UK, told The Epoch Times on March 10: “China’s exports to major trading countries such as Europe, the United States, and Japan all declined from January to February, and only exports to Russia increased by 19.8%, and exports to ASEAN increased by 19.8%. 9.0%, but China‘s trade surplus was basically contributed by the United States.

“The United States, Europe, Japan and other countries have gradually reduced their dependence on China‘s supply chain. On the one hand, the import and export of the United States to Europe, North America (Mexico), and other Asia-Pacific countries (Vietnam, India) have increased; on the other hand, the United States and Japan The large-scale evacuation of the supply chain in China will subsequently affect the supply chain in Europe and Taiwan and also move out of mainland China.”

The United States used to be China‘s largest export destination, and a sharp drop in exports to the United States is bound to affect China‘s foreign exchange earnings and economic recovery in 2023. The Chinese Communist Party’s official media, Economic Daily, reported on March 10 that media from Russia, Kenya, and South Africa all said that China’s performance in the past five years was “amazing” and that it will provide opportunities for the world in the future.

Li Yiming, a political commentator, told The Epoch Times on March 11: “The CCP and Russia are very close, and the CCP’s infiltration of Kenya and South Africa and the large-scale currency distribution are very serious.”

Regarding the reason why the United States and Europe have reduced imports from China, Li Yiming believes that the United States thought that China could promote political change through economic transformation, but now it is completely desperate. The situation in Germany is similar, but France and Germany are now sober, if the CCP becomes stronger, life in the West will not be easy.”

