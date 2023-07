Slump on the stock exchanges When will the summer lethargy end?



07/08/2023, 3:30 p.m

After the good first half of the year on the stock market, is there now a risk of a significant correction? Or will the recently observed summer lethargy continue? And how can investors prepare for the wind picking up again?

Raimund Brichta discusses this with Patrick Kesselhut from Société Générale and Christian Schlegel from Schlegel Trading.

