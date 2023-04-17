Small and medium-sized banks in Jiangcheng lowered deposit interest rates on the 15th and there will be no large-scale “deposit relocation” in the short term

□Jimu news reporter Chen Hong of Chutian Metropolis Daily

Since April, small and medium-sized banks in many parts of the country have adjusted some term deposit rates. The Jimu News reporter learned that on April 15, some small and medium-sized banks, including Hubei Bank and Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank, lowered the interest rate of lump-sum deposit and withdrawal products. “The cut range is between 10 basis points and 20 basis points,” a bank account manager told reporters.

Interest rates on medium- and long-term large-denomination certificates of deposit are lowered

The reporter recently visited a number of banks and learned that local commercial banks such as Hubei Bank and Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank lowered their deposit interest rates on April 15.

“The rate of deposit interest rate reduction this time is between 10 basis points and 20 basis points. For example, the original 2.25% interest rate of deposit products with a minimum deposit amount of 50,000 yuan for one year is adjusted to 2.15%, and deposits with a minimum deposit amount of 50,000 yuan for two years The original 2.75% interest rate of the product has been adjusted to 2.65%.” A customer manager of a local commercial bank told the Jimu News reporter.

The account manager of another bank also said, “Our bank has lowered the interest rates of large-denomination certificates of deposit and ordinary fixed-term products, mainly for medium and long-term products. Short-term large-denomination certificates of deposit will also control the amount issued.”

The reporter saw on the mobile bank that the annualized interest rates of the large-denomination certificates of deposit deposited by Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank starting from 200,000 yuan have not changed for 1 month, 3 months, and 6 months, which are 1.8% and 1.9% respectively. and 2.1%. For 1-year, 18-month, and 2-year products, the interest rates have all been reduced by 10 basis points. The interest rate on two-year large-denomination certificates of deposit has dropped from 2.8% to 2.7%. That is to say, based on a large certificate of deposit of 200,000 for 2 years, the annualized interest rate is reduced by 0.1%, and the interest after maturity is about 400 yuan less.

Prior to this, Hubei Wuxue Rural Commercial Bank, Hubei Huangmei Rural Commercial Bank, and Hubei Luotian Rural Commercial Bank in Hubei Province have issued announcements to lower deposit interest rates from April 8. For example, Hubei Luotian Rural Commercial Bank announced that starting from April 8, the interest rates of one-year, two-year, three-year and five-year lump-sum deposit and withdrawal products will be changed from 2.25%, 2.55%, 3.15%, and 3.5%. Down to 2%, 2.4%, 3%, 3%.

The current round of interest rate cuts is just a “compensatory drop”

In fact, there were two cases in which many banks collectively lowered deposit interest rates in the past year: in April 2022, the market interest rate pricing self-discipline mechanism encouraged small and medium-sized banks to lower the upper limit of floating deposit interest rates as the first wave; in August of the same year, the loan market quoted interest rate After the (LPR) cut, state-owned major banks took the initiative to lower deposit interest rates in September, and many joint-stock banks followed suit.

“At that time, major state-owned banks and some joint-stock banks lowered the listed interest rates of RMB deposits, among which the interest rates on three-year time deposits and large-denomination certificates of deposit were lowered by 15 basis points, the interest rates on one-year and five-year time deposits were lowered by 10 basis points, and the interest rates on demand deposits were lowered by 10 basis points. It was lowered by 5 basis points. After that, regional banks successively followed up and lowered in October, November, and December of that year, but some banks did not take any action.” An industry insider said that, in fact, in the first quarter of this year, in order to achieve savings “ A good start”, some small and medium-sized banks also raised deposit rates in stages to attract depositors.

In the eyes of industry insiders, the current round of deposit rate cuts for small and medium-sized banks is a complement to the wave of deposit rate cuts in September last year, not a new round of nationwide deposit rate cuts, and its impact on the market is relatively limited. “In recent years, due to the uncertainty of the macro environment and the impact of factors such as the epidemic, residents’ willingness to save has increased, with a relatively strong demand for risk aversion, and a low risk appetite. As the haze of the current epidemic gradually recedes, the economic development of various industries There is a rapid recovery phenomenon, and the demand for funds is gradually growing, which requires financial institutions to adjust their pace as soon as possible.”

State-owned big banks should not follow up interest rate adjustment

After the deposit interest rate is lowered, will there be a phenomenon of “deposit moving”? People in the industry believe that some small and medium-sized banks have not cut deposit interest rates by a large margin. Due to factors such as convenience needs and path dependence, depositors will not experience large-scale “deposit relocation” in the short term. On the other hand, the reasonable reduction of deposit interest rates by small and medium-sized banks will help reduce the pressure on debt costs and expand the room for loan interest rates to fall. In particular, most of the banks that cut deposit rates this time are small and medium-sized regional banks such as city commercial banks and rural commercial banks.

In the short term, the big state-owned banks may not follow up on interest rate adjustments? A relevant person in charge of a state-owned bank said that the reduction of deposit interest rates depends more on the supply and demand of the deposit market, various types, and the assets and liabilities of each bank, net interest margin, and operating conditions. Last year, major state-owned banks collectively lowered their deposit interest rates, and some joint-stock banks also followed up. Therefore, it is unlikely that major banks will follow up in the short term. “Judging from the domestic financial data in January and February, credit supply and demand are both booming; in addition, in recent years, major banks have actively stepped up counter-cyclical adjustments, continued to make reasonable profits to the real economy, and the net interest margin has narrowed significantly.”