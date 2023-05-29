Small and medium-sized enterprises in Xi’an go to Suzhou to “learn lessons” – Xinhua English.news.cn

On May 26, the reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology that in mid-May, the Xi’an Small and Medium Enterprise Service Center organized specialized and special new small and medium-sized enterprises to go to Suzhou to “learn from the experience”. Upgrade Training Course (Phase 1)” to gain a deep understanding of the management and operation model, technological innovation and digital transformation development path of Suzhou specialized and special new enterprises, aiming at benchmarking against superior enterprises in developed regions and providing a strong foundation for the construction of a modern industrial system in Shaanxi. support.

According to reports, more than 10 specialized and special small and medium-sized enterprises, including Shaanxi Taihe Intelligent Drilling, Xi’an Zhongke Xingtu, Xi’an Daoda Tianji, and Xi’an Pavor Technology, participated in this “learning from scriptures”.

In the on-site teaching stage, Tang Yapeng, an expert in the integration of industrialization and industrialization of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and digital transformation director of China Electronics Hongxin Industrial Internet Division, the first prize winner of the Maker Group Finals of the “Maker China” Artificial Intelligence Special Competition of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Shaanxi Xunshuitong Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. Zhao Xueyuan, general manager of Technology Co., Ltd., gave a detailed explanation to the person in charge of Xi’an Specialized, Special and New SMEs, and explained the core role of artificial intelligence in the transformation and upgrading of enterprises through a large number of cases.

During the event, the person in charge of Xi’an Specialized, Special and New SMEs visited Suzhou Intelligent Manufacturing Integration Development Center and a number of high-tech enterprises. In Suzhou Tianzhun Technology Co., Ltd., a specialized and new “little giant” enterprise with a national-level enterprise technology center, a number of enterprises in Xi’an and the person in charge of the company have initially reached a willingness to strengthen cooperation in the field of visual measurement and inspection. Jiangsu Sea-Lion Machinery Co., Ltd. and Suzhou Feichi Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. are specialized and new “little giant” enterprises in the field of washing machine and water cleaning machine manufacturing respectively. A number of companies in Xi’an have established a preliminary cooperation mechanism with these two companies on the in-depth application of GIS technology and anti-corrosion and environmental protection coating. (Reporter Shen Qian)