Home » Small cars: Only four models under 15,000 euros – China benefits
Business

Small cars: Only four models under 15,000 euros – China benefits

by admin
Small cars: Only four models under 15,000 euros – China benefits

ADAC compared four small cars under 15,000 euros obs/ADAC

Inflation has hit many areas of life in recent years, but the price increases for new cars are extraordinary even in these times. According to ADAC, small cars became 35 percent more expensive on average between 2017 and 2023.

The rise in price for the smallest models is even more drastic, with prices even increasing by an average of 55 percent. The result: there are hardly any entry-level vehicles under 15,000 euros. According to ADAC, the list prices of the cheapest models are now only below this threshold for four models: the Dacia Sandero, the Citroën C3, the Mitsubishi Space Star and the Fiat Panda.

See also  Hebang Bio: The price of main products has increased significantly, and the net profit in the first quarter is expected to increase by 303%-339% year-on-year.

You may also like

Africa: peer dialogue on migration and development started...

Technology Sector Empowers Hong Kong Stocks as Hang...

The US will not last long with these...

The Demise of Twitter: How Elon Musk Transformed...

Women’s World Cup: What footballers earn – consultant...

Minimum wage, the opposition: “The government withdraws the...

Climate Change and the Rhodes Fire: Experts on...

Casaleggio Associati, half a million debts and revenues...

Dax continues to barely move

Putin raises the bar with the escalation on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy