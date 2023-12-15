Home » “Small composition” to Oriental Selection’s stock price hit a new low in the past five months, about HK$900 million, the value of the team’s equity incentive has shrunk, provided by Financial Associated Press
Oriental Selection’s Stock Price Hits New Low Amid “Little Composition” Incident

Financial Associated Press, December 15 (Editor Feng Yi) – The fallout from the “little composition” incident has caused Oriental Selection’s stock price to plummet to a new low in nearly five months, with a loss of about HK$900 million in market value. Additionally, the value of the team’s equity incentive has shrunk, adding further pressure to the company.

The incident, which revolves around controversial comments and management loopholes, has attracted significant attention from the market. Despite apologies from New Oriental Group Chairman Yu Minhong and Oriental Selection CEO Sun Dongxu, the controversy continues to escalate.

On December 14, Sun Dongxu issued an apology video, with Yu Minhong also addressing the issue on social media, acknowledging management shortcomings and apologizing to Dong Yuhui. However, the incident has triggered broader discussions about the distribution of interests within the live broadcast e-commerce model.

Notably, the core team’s equity incentives, granted on April 11, 2023, are also facing a significant decrease in value due to the recent decline in Oriental Selection’s stock price. The equity incentives, originally worth nearly 900 million yuan, have now shrunk by more than 10% following the sharp drop in the company’s stock price.

Furthermore, the “Little Composition” incident has led to a decrease of approximately 500,000 fans of Oriental Selection in recent days, raising concerns about potential impacts on future sales performance and the company’s stock price.

As the fallout from the incident continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Oriental Selection will navigate the challenges and restore confidence in its performance.

