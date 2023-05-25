Small courtyard economy is beautiful, villages are rich

Original title: The economy of the small courtyard is beautiful and the village is rich

Farm vinegar, pet food, iron products, handicrafts…these products all come from farm yards in Min County!

This year, Min County seized the opportunity, based on the actual development of the county’s courtyard economy, and encouraged farmers to plant when they are suitable for planting, to grow when they are suitable for breeding, and to increase when they are suitable to grow, and to take a unique development path. more.

Xiaolin Village, Lujing Town is a well-known “Skillful Hand Village”. There are 391 women in the village, and more than 100 of them are good at handcrafting. Chai Meiju is one of them.

Bright colors, rich patterns, and powerful techniques… “In the past, it was embroidered for my own home. Girls’ dowries, children’s tiger head hats, etc., were all for daily use.” Chai Meiju said with a smile while holding the embroidery.

“Our farmers rely on the land for food, so what’s the use of embroidering flowers and plants?” At first, her husband Zhao Yinzhong was conservative. But since Chai Meiju sold these handicrafts through live broadcast, and earned 30,000 yuan a year, Zhao Yinzhong’s thinking has changed…

With his support, Chai Meiju has become a well-known “Internet celebrity”. Not only does it produce and sell itself, but it also helps other “smart daughters-in-law” in the same village live broadcast the goods, and the business is booming.

“I have an income ranging from 800 yuan to 1,500 yuan a month, and some household pocket money such as electricity, phone bills, oil, salt, soy sauce and vinegar is basically enough!”

“It’s really good to be able to bring a baby and have an income now!”

“A pair of hand-embroidered sock pads costs about 150 yuan!”

……

The “smart daughters-in-law” sitting in the yard were chattering, and their hands were not idle.

The ten fingers embroider the spring breeze, and the courtyard becomes rich by skill. Raising a family and raising a baby are “two correct things”. Industrious women use their own methods to tell the story of getting rich in the square inch courtyard.

In Min County, the development of courtyard economy has become an important way to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation and steadily increase income.

The weather is fine, and Ma Xiaojun and his wife from Hagu Village, Lujing Town, Minxian County are drying freshly cooked oats in their yard, screening, shelling, cooking, crushing…the equipment in the yard is busy running.

“Processing in my own yard not only requires less investment, but also earns a lot of money. It can also take care of the family. Last year, I earned more than 300,000 yuan.” Ma Xiaojun smiled.

Lujing Town, Minxian County is high in altitude and rich in oats. Oat grits are a local specialty. There are 11 farmers in the village engaged in oat grits processing. The products are exported to Shanghai, Sichuan and other places, with an average annual income of more than 200,000 yuan per household.

In the home of Liu Ruijuan, the most beautiful courtyard householder in Qiaoshang Village, Xizhai Town, the yard is neat and tidy, with flowers in four seasons, fruits in three seasons, and evergreen trees. Not only that, Liu Ruijuan also launched the “Old Man Fried Chicken” farm food brand in her yard.

“April and May are the peak season every year, and the daily turnover is about 4,000 yuan.” Liu Ruijuan told reporters that the courtyard is rich and the countryside is also beautiful.

“The development of the courtyard economy still has the problems of weak anti-risk ability, narrow sales channels, and immature technology. It needs policy support to go further.” Guo Jiangping, deputy director of Minxian County Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau, said.

In the process of promoting rural revitalization, Min County focuses on “small courtyards” and actively guides farmers to use their own courtyards to develop unique courtyard economies. Since the first quarter, the county has cultivated a total of 4 enterprises and cooperatives with strong driving ability, and developed the courtyard economy through the model of farmers + cooperatives + large market, realizing the transformation of courtyard economy from decentralized to large-scale, from extensive to refined Improve and support the three types of households and poverty-stricken households to develop 177 “five small business formats” industries, and further expand channels through diversified operations to increase farmers’ income.

At the same time, organize agricultural technology, finance, women’s federation and other relevant departments to go to the village to provide financial and technical guidance to the masses, adopt the “government + professional technical team” model, provide high-quality services, and enhance farmers’ confidence in vigorously developing courtyard economy.

“The next step is to encourage more young people to return to their hometowns to start businesses. Through the return of talents, we will create a courtyard with a unique feature, create a leading entity, form a mechanism for leading farmers to lead farmers, and create a small courtyard with a big industry.” Guo Jiangping told reporters.

New Gansu·Gansu Daily reporter Yang Weiwei correspondent Qu Tingting