Whoever enters Damian Boeselager’s office bathes in buddy vibes. The lanky 35-year-old comes across as too friendly, his gaze seems too open during the conversation. Boeselager is sitting with his legs bent on the ninth floor of the European Parliament in Brussels. On the desk behind him is a small wooden tower of the skill game Jenga. So this is supposed to be the man who is fighting alone with lobbyists about the EU’s Data Act? Who traveled to Helsinki, Madrid and Tallinn to convince governments? In sneakers and sweater? Boeselager’s EU office and its appearance scream for a start-up in Berlin-Friedrichshain instead of a Brussels Eurocrat clinch – and the Volt politician seems to enjoy that. In the private sector he had to tie his ties every day, but as a member of parliament he dresses casually. “I don’t have to compensate for poor preparation by dressing particularly neatly,” says Boeselager smugly.