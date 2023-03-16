Introduction: On March 16, Changan Mazda CX-50 officially rolled off the production line and started a small order. With a small order of 199 yuan, you can enjoy: 199 yuan car purchase voucher, 699 yuan 1:18 car model, 300 yuan car model car purchase bonus, priority right to pick up the car, four major benefits. The new car is expected to start pre-sale in late April this year and is scheduled to be launched on May 21. The new car will be the first to launch 2.0L and 2.5L power, and it is reported that hybrid versions and four-wheel drive models will also be launched in the future.

CX -50 model review:

In terms of exterior design, Changan Mazda CX-50 follows the design of the overseas version. The center grille and the new style of headlights have been redesigned. Especially the center grid part is flatter and finer.

After the daytime running lights of the headlights are lit, it highlights a sense of depth, especially in the distance, which can greatly improve the recognition. There are also brand-new diversion grooves on both sides of the front of the car, combined with the bottom half-wrapped sports guard, it brings a strong sense of movement to the CX-50, and also conveys a tougher atmosphere.

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of Changan Mazda CX-50 are 4785/1920/1638mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2815mm. Viewed from the side, it is not difficult to find that it is still trying to express its own cross-border style. The obvious flared wheel eyebrows are the best proof, especially the wide rear enclosure brings a very strong sense of impact.

The tail of Changan Mazda CX-50 is also distinctive. The shape of the taillight is basically the same as that of the headlight, transparent and deep. The rear diversion groove and the decoration on both sides of the windshield can reduce the wind resistance to a certain extent, and at the same time form an integral echo with the overall shape. In addition, the new car will launch two new body colors of zircon sand and tranquil blue, providing different options.

In terms of interior, the overall effect of the interior design of Changan Mazda CX-50 is to use horizontally extending parallel lines to design the cockpit space, and the ventilation grille is designed in the center of the cockpit, perpendicular to these horizontal lines. The center console extends to the front and rear of the cockpit in a clean, straight line, reminiscent of a clean architectural structure.

In the choice of interior materials, the center material of the Changan Mazda CX-50 leather seat is embellished with high-gloss, excellent tactile cordovan blended leather material, with rough yet delicate “X” CROSS symmetrical stitching The decoration increases the off-road atmosphere of the SUV, and also fits the design concept of the model’s outdoor functionality. At the same time, the parachute material with a sense of technology and functionality is used in the junction area of ​​​​the side of the seat to create a unique seat edge trim.

In terms of power, the CX-50 will provide 2.0L and 2.5L naturally aspirated engines with two displacement options. Among them, the 2.5L engine will use integrated intelligent variable cylinder technology to further optimize fuel consumption performance. It is reported that a hybrid version and a four-wheel drive model will also be launched in the future.

Summary: It can be seen that Changan Mazda has high expectations for the future market performance of CX-50 this time; the new car has also been optimized according to the car habits and preferences of Chinese people when it enters the country, and the original design tonality of the model has been largely retained. It is a new car with strong competitiveness that can meet the needs of Chinese people and retain the original features. Its future performance is also worth looking forward to.