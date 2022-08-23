Listen to the audio version of the article

Smart and Brabus have been collaborating since 2002. In twenty years, the well-known German tuner has created some of the most intriguing high-performance versions of Smart and will continue to do so in the future. In fact, if the supermini brand has now become part of the Chinese car group Geely, it is Brabus that produces the sports version of the new electric Smart # 1 credited with a specific look while maintaining the design introduced by the first battery-powered SUV of the new course.

A brand new spoiler and many details in a sporty color

The most breaking stylistic element of the Smart # 1 Brabus are, in fact, practically the only red inserts on the profile of the doors and in the bumpers to which is added the rear wing completely in red and the identical shade that is found on the roof. and in the two mirror caps in red. In addition, the specific package that distinguishes it from the more normal Smart also includes large 19-inch wheels and a grille in the front with a horizontal-type texture.

Interior based on the original with red details

The passenger compartment of the new Smart # 1 Brabus takes up the sporty style of the exterior with an Alcantare and leather steering wheel, seats and headrest in suede microfibre and stitching in the typical Brabus design and red trim. To which is added the aluminum padding in the same texture as the front grille. The infotainment does not change even if it is possible that it can be updated on the basis of the technical specifications for the model with the most sporting DNA.

Double electric motor and double the power?

The technical changes to the car have not yet been formalized, which will naturally use the same electric platform, but with an extra power yet to be defined. In the Chinese media, the first rumors suggest that the Brabus-branded electric SUV could be equipped with a double electric motor for a total of over 400 hp, an important step forward compared to the 271 hp of power attributed to the normal on sale from 2023.

Brighter performance and some technical tweaks

Notwithstanding the fact that the new Smart # 1 Brabus will also be offered with the four-wheel drive of the production car, it is expected that the performance and in particular the data relating to acceleration, but also to the maximum speed could be much lower. This, however, could limit the original range set at 443 km. Certainly with the new engines, important changes will be introduced both to the braking system, but also to the suspensions to guarantee the stability that is possible will be announced at the launch in China.