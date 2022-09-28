Listen to the audio version of the article

The first of a generation. Smart # 1 marks a turning point for the German born brand and now 50% Chinese thanks to the partnership with Geely. Having become an electric crossover available in two versions with two or four-wheel drive, the Smart # 1 will arrive at the dealership from January also in an accredited Brabus version with a power of 428 horsepower.

Smart # 1, size

Built on Geely’s Sea platform, the Smart # 1 is 4,270mm long (rising to 4,300mm on the Brabus), 1,636mm wide and 1,822mm high, has a 2,750mm wheelbase and can fit alloy wheels up to 19 inches. By opening the load compartment, it starts from 273 liters which rise to 411 by sliding the rear seat forward. As for the charging cables, they can be placed in the double bottom or in the space created under the front hood with a capacity of 11 liters.

Smart interior # 1

The interiors of Smart # 1 mark a turning point with the past starting from the large 12.8-inch center-dash screen, from which to manage the new infotainment system created in collaboration with Ecarx equipped with an assistant with artificial intelligence represented by the fox Fox. and multiple modes such as “entertainment” or “pet” when leaving animals on board. Although various solutions bring the mind to the Tesla ecosystem, overall # 1 shows a high degree of technological innovation that distinguishes it from the competition and confirms its Smart soul. Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor, equipped with 12 Gb of Ram and 128 Gb of storage space, the system shows fluidity and speed in operations. On the other hand, connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android auto, expected wirelessly in the second half of 2023, will be lacking. Thanks to the Over the air updates, it will be possible to have the two communication protocols even without going to the workshop.

Smart # 1, versions and equipment

Complete the equipment coming on Smart # 1. In addition to the accessories already available on the Pro + set-up, where there is a long list of driver assistance systems, 360-degree camera, intelligent voice assistance, LED lights and electro-actuated tailgate, the Premium version offers the Beats audio system. , Head-Up Display, CyberSparks + Led Matrix headlights and automatic parking assistance. The Launch Edition adds automatic parking assistance and 19-inch alloy wheels among the various accessories.

Smart # 1, technical sheet

Two versions are available on the Smart # 1, with two or four-wheel drive. As for the power discharged to the ground, it starts from 200 kW (275 horsepower) and 343 Nm of maximum torque of the two rear-wheel versions, while the Brabus reaches a total of 315 kW (428 horsepower) supplied by the two engines which also ensure the four-wheel drive. For all top speeds limited to 180 km / h, while the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h varies from 6.7 seconds for the two-wheel drive versions to 3.9 seconds for the Brabus.