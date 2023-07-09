Smart #1, ready to enter a new era

Born with a new design, new technologies and a new approach Smart #1, the new compact SUV designed to promote an individual experience with the car.

The exterior design is innovative and avant-garde, thanks to elements such as the retractable handles, the frameless doors and the panoramic glass roof, absolutely unique for a car in this segment. The ratio between useful surface and dimensions is optimized to the maximum: the new smart #1 has a length of 4270 mm, a wheelbase of 2750 mm and rims of important dimensions, up to 19 inches and offers an impressive interior space with a 360° view. degrees. In addition to the full integration of fully customizable cabin lighting and operating menus, driving and interacting with the car becomes a natural and immersive experience.

Lucio Tropea CEO Smart#1

The launch specifications of smart #1 indicate a recharge time with alternating current from 10-80% to 22 kW in just 3 hours. Super-fast DC charging takes less than 30 minutes. Smart #1 is also designed to better ensure passenger safety thanks to a series of driver assistance systems.

Smart’s first electric car it also inaugurates a new era in the field of sales, through a network of agents in the area that lays the foundations for a direct and omnichannel sales model, with a network of shop-in-shops within Mercedes dealerships.

The rental offer all included for the new #1, the RENT smart mobility product created in collaboration with ALD, has all the flexibility of an all-inclusive formula where the smartista just has to take care of washing and recharging. For example, with 5,000 euros in advance and 48 fees of 579 euros (VAT included) you can already get on board the #1 pro+ for 48 months and 60,000 km.

smart #1 is available immediately in all points of sale for a test drive that can be booked here: Book the test drive and try the new smart #1.

It kicks off on 14 July in Fregene, on the Roman coast, the ‘#1 Summer Recharge’ roadshow, an Italian tour in which a fleet of smart #1s will offer fans of the most innovative brand on the market immersive experiences to test the car on the road in the most exclusive summer resorts in Italy , from Liguria to Sicily, from Puglia to Tuscany.

“We are ready to serve customers with the extraordinary dedication that only premium brands can guarantee – declared Lucio Tropea CEO of Smart Italia srl, the company that from autumn next year will launch in Italy the first product of the joint venture between Daimler and Geely-. A small and fast structure that allows all efforts to be concentrated on the customer, offering total transparency and freedom in purchasing methods: traditional, mixed, online”. A great advantage for customers, who will be able to count on the same prices throughout the territory, offers and promotions that are identical and always visible, online and offline. The Italian launch of the first product of the new smart generation is expected next year in October.

