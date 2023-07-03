Smart and 3D viewers, special effects on the field to increase sales

Listen to the audio version of the article

Other than magnificent and progressive fortunes. The rampant enthusiasm among creators from all over the world for the launch of Vision Pro, the new headset made by Apple for augmented and virtual reality presented with great fanfare at the beginning of June, was abruptly interrupted by the criticism (far from unexpected) by Casey Neistat, one of the most popular American youtubers.

This forty-two-year-old entrepreneur born in Connecticut, who has become an icon of innovation over the years, has staged a dystopian, alienating, even disturbing future in a video on YouTube. A future in which individuals spend almost all of their time wearing virtual reality headsets. His prophecy takes it out again with Apple for various reasons, interspersing with an advanced editing some segments of the official presentation of Apple Vision Pro with some clips from the film directed by Steven Spielberg Ready Player One, released in 2018 and based on a 2011 novel focused precisely on the dystopian future. Neistat had already leapt to the headlines in 2003 for the video I-pod’s dirty secret: in a few minutes he accused the Cupertino giant of having marketed the iPod, the music player presented in 2001, with a non-replaceable battery that lasted at most 18 months.

Neistat is not alone in taking sides against these hi-tech innovations. The new campaign by Nikon, the historic manufacturer of digital cameras, has gone around the world, which has declared war on artificial image generators. The Natural Intelligence campaign takes on controversial AI imaging tools such as Midjourney, DALL-E, Stable Diffusion. The visual is all about the beauty of the natural world and the creativity of the photographers, and the photos themselves on display are taken by Nikon users. Some creative companies, like Adobe, have leaned on artificial intelligence by integrating AI into their photography software. Instead, the Japanese giant has decided to encourage photographers to see the world through their own creative lens.

Decrypt the future

“Yet the metaverse with immersive platforms is already here, even if it’s not evenly distributed yet. But an open economy could come soon and become revolutionary.” So wrote the Economist a few months ago, with an eloquent title: “let’s not make fun of the metaverse”, so as not to take the end of the metaverse for granted.

On the other hand, this immersive economy could reach 13 trillion dollars by 2030. This is supported by the research promoted by Citi with the report “Metaverse and money, decrypting the future”. «It’s a matter of time: in the short term, the metaverse is perfect for sectors such as entertainment, fashion and luxury, where mixed business models are also created, but over time it will also become space for more traditional sectors. What distinguishes him is participation, the presence of himself but also of other people. Let’s forget about the gaming aspect of the current metaverses and let’s imagine a series of different environments in which people go beyond videoconferencing and the relationship with objects becomes real, overcoming the pure logic of e-commerce, the primordial tool for contact between product and target . All without physical interaction», says Lorenzo Montagna, Italian president of the VRAR Association and author of “Metaverse: us and the Web3” published by Mondadori. On the other hand, seven million users have entered Nikeland on Roblox in these first months of 2023. A widespread and in some respects transversal protagonism. Generation Z is always the forerunner. «It is almost impervious to TV and classic media and has found a natural evolution of social media in gaming platforms and which has led to coining the expression digital hangout, understood as the entry into current metaverses not only to play, but also and above all to meet, chat and participate in activities and events together», says Montagna.