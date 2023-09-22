Smart Bank Deposit Account: Performance and Opinions on the Offer

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

21 September 2023

Have you heard about the news about the Smart Bank deposit account?

Smart Bankthe online bank created in 2022 by Cirdan Group, is changing the rules of the game in the credit market deposit accounts. With three new deposit account proposals at fixed ratethe bank stands out for durations and interest rates above the sector average.

This article talks about:

A presentation of Smart Bank

Smart Bank was born in 2022 with the aim of becoming one powerhouse global investment.

The bank offers cross-asset solutions for the B2B and B2C markets, including stocks, bonds, credit, FX and derivatives.

Their goal is to offer their customers financial solutions that are extremely flexible.

Is the Smart Bank deposit account safe?

You may be wondering, but Smart Bank And safe?

The first thing to consider when choosing a deposit account or any other financial instrument is that of solidity and of thereliability of the institution offering the product.

First of all I want to reassure you because i deposits of less than 100,000 euros are covered by the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, a money back guarantee for account holders. This is insured by all banks, so in case of bankruptcy there is no need to worry.

Despite being a young bank, Smart Bank is authorized and supervised by the Bank of Italy.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW! <

Characteristics of the New Deposit Accounts

The innovative Smart Bank deposit accounts they offer bond durations ranging from 3 months up to 240 months.

Let’s now see what the gross and net annual returns are for each type of duration:

3 month deposit account: 3.80% gross (2.81% net) 6 month deposit account: 3.80% gross (2.81% net) 9 month deposit account: 3.80% gross (2.81% net) ) 10 month deposit account: 3.70% gross (2.74% net) 12 month deposit account: 4.00% gross (2.96% net) 18 month deposit account: 4.00% gross (2.96% net) 24 month deposit account: 3.85% gross (2.85% net) 36 month deposit account: 3.80% gross (2.81% net) 48 month deposit account: 3.60% gross (2.66 % net) 60 month deposit account: 3.60% gross (2.66% net) 120 month deposit account: 5.00% gross (3.70% net) 180 month deposit account: 6.00% gross (4, 44% net) 240 month deposit account: 7.00% gross (5.18% net)

The release

A unique feature is the possibility of release up to 70% of the capital deposited, with an interest rate of 2% on the sum released.

The interests they are liquidated upon maturity, and the stamp duty is paid by the bank.

The minimum deposit is 5,000 euros, without a maximum limit.

How to open a deposit account

To open a deposit account, simply register with the Smart Bank digital platform, Otter+: here you can create your profile, select the deposit account that you think is most suitable for you and find all the information on deposit accounts, plus the documentation needed to make a decision.

The subscription online takes no more than 10 minutes.

You will only need an identity document, a photo, proof of residence, your tax code and a mobile phone to recognize the telephone number via the OTP code.

Why This Offer is Against the Current

In a period in which analysts predict a decrease in interest rates on the part of the ECB, Smart Bank goes against the grain.

While most banks offer deposit accounts with maximum durations of 60 months, Smart Bank extends duration up to 240 monthswith above-average returns.

Affari Miei’s opinions on the 7% Smart Bank deposit account

If you are looking for a deposit account with high returns and extended durations, Smart Bank’s new deposit accounts are an option to seriously consider. Of course, 240 months is a long time for a savings account and it is a time horizon for investing in the stock market, so before you let yourself be tempted, consider that we are talking about 20 years.

The offer will be available from 20 October 2023, and you will have 15 days to change your mind and obtain a refund of the first transfer made.

If this offer has intrigued you and you want to find out more, I suggest you go to official site of the bank and read all its characteristics more carefully.

Only then will you be able to have a complete overview and have all the information to be able to draw your own conclusions.

If you are interested in having one overview on multiple instruments and be able to compare them, using a convenient and effective tool, all you have to do is try the automatic account comparator, Top Deposit Account.

Before saying goodbye, I’ll leave you some guide which could be useful to you to start managing your money:

Happy reading and see you soon!

Find out what kind of investor you are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what type of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected based on your starting situation:

>> Get Started Now <

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

