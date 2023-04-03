Smart Bank, the group’s digital investment bank Cirdan Groupadds to its range of banking services Smart Bank 5×5a new 5-year callable deposit account (ie with the early repayment option in favor of Smart Bank) with fixed interest at 5% gross per annum.

The deposit account will be accessible through the area and digital page, owned by Smart Bank, open at Otter Finance digital platformwhich will allow customers to access the deposit account and monitor their financial positions held at Smart Bank.

The distinctive features of the Smart Bank 5×5 deposit account:

The collection period starts from 3 April until 26 April 2023 but the value date from which the interest for the 5 years starts is set for 28 April 2023. This means that customers can initially register and send the transfer already during the month of April, but the deposit account will be officially active starting from 28 April 2023 for 5 years.

Interest is paid annually, with the Bank's callable option. This means that on the day of payment of interest, the Bank reserves the right to repay the principal in full. The deposit can, therefore, remain active for 5 years, but also for 4, 3, 2 or 1. In any case, the customer is paid the interest in full until the date of early repayment.

The stamp duty is paid by the Bank.