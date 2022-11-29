Important news in the field of deposit accounts, the one launched by Smart Bank. The digital investment bank part of the Cirdan Group launches an innovative range of Smart Deposits on the Italian market, flexible deposit accounts with variable durations – 12, 24 and 36 months – and yields of 2.8%, 3.3% respectively and 3.55%.

The range will currently be accessible through the digital platform Otter Finance, a European fintech, which will allow investors to subscribe to deposit accounts and monitor their financial positions in a simple and intuitive way, on the website www.otter.finance.

One of the distinctive features of the new Smart Bank offer, borrowed from the world of credit, is represented by the possibility of requesting an advance, for up to 80% of the deposit paid, before the natural expiry of the deposit account.

While remaining in the universe of term deposits, this feature enables them to receive part of the capital in advance to meet any unexpected expenses or fill temporary cash requirements without having to disinvest valuable savings. In fact, if the investor opts for this possibility, the interest on the deposit will in any case accrue on the entire amount initially paid.