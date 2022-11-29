Home Business Smart Bank launches new anti-inflation flexible deposit accounts: yields at 3.55% for 3 years
Business

Smart Bank launches new anti-inflation flexible deposit accounts: yields at 3.55% for 3 years

by admin
Smart Bank launches new anti-inflation flexible deposit accounts: yields at 3.55% for 3 years

Important news in the field of deposit accounts, the one launched by Smart Bank. The digital investment bank part of the Cirdan Group launches an innovative range of Smart Deposits on the Italian market, flexible deposit accounts with variable durations – 12, 24 and 36 months – and yields of 2.8%, 3.3% respectively and 3.55%.

The range will currently be accessible through the digital platform Otter Finance, a European fintech, which will allow investors to subscribe to deposit accounts and monitor their financial positions in a simple and intuitive way, on the website www.otter.finance.

One of the distinctive features of the new Smart Bank offer, borrowed from the world of credit, is represented by the possibility of requesting an advance, for up to 80% of the deposit paid, before the natural expiry of the deposit account.

While remaining in the universe of term deposits, this feature enables them to receive part of the capital in advance to meet any unexpected expenses or fill temporary cash requirements without having to disinvest valuable savings. In fact, if the investor opts for this possibility, the interest on the deposit will in any case accrue on the entire amount initially paid.

See also  Lagarde: "With war in Ukraine significant increase in risks to growth". The estimate on inflation rises, the one on GDP falls

You may also like

Autostrade, strike in service areas from 13 to...

Single network, the government officially closes the Tim-Cdp...

Institutions want to comment | The main force...

Polestar 7 could be the brand’s first electric...

The demand side continues to be weak, and...

Euronext, 8 Italian companies in the Gender Equality...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Industry, producer prices fall by 3.3% in October

Demand is sluggish, palm oil market outlook is...

Corporal alarm: in the fields one out of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy