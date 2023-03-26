Minimum standards required for transparent tariff comparisons

In addition, the chamber of states declared that one should examine the introduction of mandatory minimum standards for transparent tariff communication “which enables consumers to compare tariffs – including between dynamic and classic tariff models”.

This emerges from the statement on the federal government’s draft law to restart the digitization of the energy transition. The Bundestag has already discussed an identical bill of the coalition factions SPD, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen and FDP in the first reading. A hearing has also taken place.

In its response to the statement, the federal government explains that it shares the concerns, but sees them already largely implemented in the existing draft law.

The National Regulatory Control Council complains that the costs for citizens are not clearly regulated

The National Regulatory Control Council criticizes the government’s draft law for not being comprehensible and methodically correct in every respect. He complains that the expected changes in the compliance costs for citizens and for the economy are not shown: “In order to enable a realistic picture of the cost consequences for decision-makers and the public, at least an estimate with indication of the expected upper and lower limits would be necessary been necessary,” says hib. (sg)

In addition, the NKR objects to the very short participation deadlines that the department has set, although it is not a question of a crisis-related regulation project. (sg)