The transfer of data from the previous year or the retrieval of new data from the tax office (“pre-filled tax return”) are largely problem-free. For the data retrieval, this must be requested by Smartsteuer. The service supports this so that the bureaucratic procedure is significantly simplified. For example, data from wage tax statements, notifications about the receipt of pension benefits, contributions to health and long-term care insurance, pension expenses (e.g. from Riester or Rürup contracts), wage replacement benefits such as unemployment or parental benefit, but also capital-forming benefits (VL) are queried.

Of course, users can also just get started and enter all the data themselves. In order to speed up the query, Smartsteuer clarifies which topics are relevant. For example, a menu item called “Lifeworld” asks about certain events of the year in question: Has a child been born? Has retirement started? Has anyone started their own business? Based on this information, Smartsteuer can then help in a more targeted manner – and does so.